Dorado Speed SC claim GASA Independence Anniversary swim meet

Dorado Speed Swim Club chalked up 845 points to win the Guyana Amateur Swimming Association (GASA) Independence Anniversary swim meet that was held recently at the National Aquatic Centre, Lilliendaal.

Dolphin Swim Club placed second with 670.5 points followed by Silver Shark Aquatic Swim Club on 625.5, Ocra Swim Club 400, Sea Otters Swim Academy 396 and Linden Speed Swim Club 183.

Among the outstanding performers were Hannibal Gaskin of Dorado SSC who won the boys’ 18 and over 100m freestyle in 1:00.00, Athena Gaskin of Dorado SSC with victory in the girls 18 and over 100m freestyle in a time of 1:09.97, Daniel Scott of Dorado SSC with a win in the boys’ 15-17 boys’ 100m freestyle in 58.92 and Nikita Fiedtkou of Dolphin SC in the girls’ 15-17 100m freestyle.

The boys’ 13-14 100m freestyle went to Rayvon Pires of Linden SSC in 1:08.03, while the girls’ equivalent was taken by Jadyn George of Silver Sharks ASC in 1:08.43.

Leon Seaton of Silver Shark ASC grabbed the boys’ 11-12 100m freestyle in 1:02.34, Lian Winter of Dorado SSC claimed the girls segment in 1:12.09, Paul Mahaica of Dolphin SC won the boys’ 9-10 100m freestyle in 1:13.78, Aleka Persaud of Orca SC took the top podium spot in the girls’ category in 1:09.87.

Jeremy Sookram of Dolphin SC grabbed the boys’ 8 and under 100m freestyle in 1:36.19 and his club mate Andica Vieira won the girls’ 8 and under 100m freestyle in 1:47.32.