Day 2 of GBTI Open 2017 …Action continues as Girls final match-up set

Play in the Guyana Bank for Trade and Industry (GBTI) Open 2017 tournament continued with Day 2 of the competition.

In the Boys round of 32: Ridhwaan Kasim fell at the hand of the young Brazilian,

Alexandre DeAlmedia 6-2, 6-0. The heavy hitting and top spin serves proved to be difficult for him to handle. On court two, Devine Kalekyezi and Vijay Sharma had a similar fate to Kasim at 7-5, 6-2. Brother of the number one male player, Tai Downes has launched into his first tournament and showed promise but seasoned junior, Ravin Ramprasad, closed out a win at 6-2, 3-6, 10-8 in a closely contested match. Adesh Khayyam took on Khalid Gobin but was outplayed by the lefthander 7-5, 6-1. Top spin and acute angles helped seal the deal for Gobin against the promising Khayyam. An upset was carried out by Akil Brown against Wayne Baker racking up a three setter score of 6-4, 1-6, 11-9. Shimron Lewis received a win from Daniel Kellman after his failure to show. On the other hand, Nigel Lowe showed up with his regular aggressive game style that was too much for Ariel Khan. Lowe delivered a 6-1, 6-0 triumph.

Girls Semi-finals

The girls final is set for Saturday after two quality matches in the semi-finals of the 18s. The junior ladies stepped up their games as Alana Chung displayed great improvement in her game. The lefty executed strong backhands which is now a signature of her game, but was unable to keep junior star, Kalyca Fraser, at bay. Fraser was able to press on and secure a 6-3, 6-2. On the other side of the draw, the match went to a nail-bitter as rising talent, Nathalie Ramdyhan, could not be denied; She battled against Sarah Klautky in her first 18s semi-final and held her nerves but Klautky tasted a 6-2, 3-6, 10-8 victory after drawing on her experiences.

Novice Medley

The novice final is scheduled for this weekend when President of the Non Pariel Club,

Surendra Khayyam takes on fellow club mate, Delon Fraser. Khayyam outlasted new player, Leoni Sears, in a 7-5 match. Sears showed determination against her male counterpart to hold a steady lead but was unable to maintain the momentum. Peace Corps Guyana’s Country Director, Kury Cobham, won her quarterfinal due to a walkover and fell 6-3 to Delon Fraser in the semi-final. Cobham had her chances to create pressure and with the backing of the crowd she flew to a 3-1 lead and it seemed the match was going to head in her favour. Her personality was captivating and the ladies on the sideline were cheering her on for a win but Fraser managed to buckle down and secure the victory against the crowd favourite.

Men’s Round 16 Doubles

The anticipation of uncle vs nephew in the Lopes doubles was the spectacle of the evening. It was a tense match at the GBTI Open 2017. Factions of supporters gathered at the fences and enjoyed a top doubles match as Andre Lopes/Sandeep Chand battled against Leyland Leacock/Daniel Lopes. The first set progressed evening until 5 games all. The big serve of Daniel Lopes rattled his opponents with a love game hold. Failure of Lopes/Chand to hold their own serve, handed the set 7-5 to the confident Leacock/Lopes. While the defence and game strategy of Lopes/Chand was adjusted, they eventually conceded the second set at 6-2. Leacock made the finals with partner, Nicholas Fenty, and looks to make a bid for the top position with his new partner. Anthony Downes/Jason Andrews won a walkover from Jamal Goodluck/Darren King.

Albert Razick teamed up with his son Daniel Razick against the junior pair, Vadeanand Resaul/Adesh Khayyam to win 6-4, 6-1. Resaul/Khayyam fought every point with intensity that marks the character of future champions. However, the tactical strength of their opponents gave them the advantage.

Runner up of the first weekend, challenger, Jason Andrews, defeated Kester Abrams 6-3, 6-3. Abrams had several moments to tip the momentum in the match when creating good angles and guided several passing winners but was unable to hold back the racked up errors. Andrews faces Khwan Rondney in the Round 16 with both hoping to make it to their first GBTI Men’s Open quarterfinal.

Ladies Quarter-final Doubles

In the most lively match of the tournament Alana Chung/Sarah Klautky clutched a 6-4, 6-2 win against Kury Cobham/Grace McCalman. Chung/Klaultky had a close first set against the seniors that were three times their age. Cobham/McCalman exhibited the fun and spirit of the tennis community as they rallied against the juniors with light moments as well as serious shot making. At 4 all, it was upon McCalman to hold her serve and force a break on Chung’s serve in order to secure the set but the opposite happened. It was no looking back by Chung/Klautky who closed the match.