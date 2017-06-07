Latest update June 7th, 2017 12:30 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Cyclists getting ready for the Albert Rose Memorial 50-mile race in Linden on Sunday

Jun 07, 2017 Sports 0

With a number of local cyclists presently competing on the USA circuit, those at home will be going all out to outdo each other when the 2nd annual Albert Rose Memorial 50-mile road race, organized by the Linden Bauxite Flyers

Some of the riders that participated in Baker Memorial Race recently, seen on the Linden Soesdyke Highway.

Cycle Club (LBFCC) in association with the Rose Family is contested on Sunday in the Bauxite Mining Town.
Limited to Linden cyclists last year, this year’s action will be open to all local riders and is anticipated to be an exciting affair with trophies and cash incentives at stake. Females, juveniles and veterans over-45 will do one lap on the circuit, while the seniors, juniors and under-45 competitors will do three laps.
The action will pedal off from the GTT entrance, David Rose Street at 08:30hrs proceed to Moblissa Hill on the Linden Soesdyke Highway before finishing at Bamia Hill.
While juveniles would only receive trophies, cash incentives will be at stake for the other categories of competitors.
Albert Rose, who was one of Guyana’s leading cyclists, died of heart attack two years ago; to keep his memory alive the LBFCC and the Rose family have organised this event.

More in this category

Sports

Impressive England secure semi-final spot

Impressive England secure semi-final spot

Jun 07, 2017

(Reuters) Hosts England became the first team to qualify for the Champions Trophy semi-finals after hammering New Zealand by 87 runs in Cardiff to stay top of Group A yesterday. Eoin Morgan’s side...
Read More
Vintage Samuels sees Windies to clean sweep

Vintage Samuels sees Windies to clean sweep

Jun 07, 2017

Guyana NRA Recorded Shoot …Persaud wins first competitive shoot for 2017; edge Fields in the process on Vs

Guyana NRA Recorded Shoot …Persaud wins...

Jun 07, 2017

Junior Jags performance must assuage fears of major stakeholders

Junior Jags performance must assuage fears of...

Jun 07, 2017

Dorado Speed SC claim GASA Independence Anniversary swim meet

Dorado Speed SC claim GASA Independence...

Jun 07, 2017

Letter to the Sports Editor…Devers Responds

Letter to the Sports Editor…Devers Responds

Jun 07, 2017

Trials to select CENTROBASKET Team on this weekend

Trials to select CENTROBASKET Team on this

Jun 07, 2017

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491.
Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

> Demerara Harbour Bridge [...]

> Berbice Bridge [...]