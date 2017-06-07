Cyclists getting ready for the Albert Rose Memorial 50-mile race in Linden on Sunday

With a number of local cyclists presently competing on the USA circuit, those at home will be going all out to outdo each other when the 2nd annual Albert Rose Memorial 50-mile road race, organized by the Linden Bauxite Flyers

Cycle Club (LBFCC) in association with the Rose Family is contested on Sunday in the Bauxite Mining Town.

Limited to Linden cyclists last year, this year’s action will be open to all local riders and is anticipated to be an exciting affair with trophies and cash incentives at stake. Females, juveniles and veterans over-45 will do one lap on the circuit, while the seniors, juniors and under-45 competitors will do three laps.

The action will pedal off from the GTT entrance, David Rose Street at 08:30hrs proceed to Moblissa Hill on the Linden Soesdyke Highway before finishing at Bamia Hill.

While juveniles would only receive trophies, cash incentives will be at stake for the other categories of competitors.

Albert Rose, who was one of Guyana’s leading cyclists, died of heart attack two years ago; to keep his memory alive the LBFCC and the Rose family have organised this event.