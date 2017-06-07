Cyclists getting ready for the Albert Rose Memorial 50-mile race in Linden on Sunday

Latest update June 7th, 2017 12:30 AM
With a number of local cyclists presently competing on the USA circuit, those at home will be going all out to outdo each other when the 2nd annual Albert Rose Memorial 50-mile road race, organized by the Linden Bauxite Flyers
Cycle Club (LBFCC) in association with the Rose Family is contested on Sunday in the Bauxite Mining Town.
Limited to Linden cyclists last year, this year’s action will be open to all local riders and is anticipated to be an exciting affair with trophies and cash incentives at stake. Females, juveniles and veterans over-45 will do one lap on the circuit, while the seniors, juniors and under-45 competitors will do three laps.
The action will pedal off from the GTT entrance, David Rose Street at 08:30hrs proceed to Moblissa Hill on the Linden Soesdyke Highway before finishing at Bamia Hill.
While juveniles would only receive trophies, cash incentives will be at stake for the other categories of competitors.
Albert Rose, who was one of Guyana’s leading cyclists, died of heart attack two years ago; to keep his memory alive the LBFCC and the Rose family have organised this event.
Jun 07, 2017(Reuters) Hosts England became the first team to qualify for the Champions Trophy semi-finals after hammering New Zealand by 87 runs in Cardiff to stay top of Group A yesterday. Eoin Morgan’s side...
Jun 07, 2017
Jun 07, 2017
Jun 07, 2017
Jun 07, 2017
Jun 07, 2017
Jun 07, 2017
CNN has fired comedian, Cathy Griffin, who appeared on television with a mock-up head of President Trump with blood... more
It is said that the people get the government they deserve. This statement is a falsehood. The government is much better... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Contrary to all who dismissed it as impossible, the 14 independent member states of the Caribbean Sir... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491.
Email: [email protected] / [email protected]