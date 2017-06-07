Latest update June 7th, 2017 12:30 AM

Covent Garden overcome Diamond by 33 runs

Jun 07, 2017 Sports

Covent Garden defeated Diamond by 33 runs when the National Sports Commission Ministry of Education and AL Sport & Tour Promotions 20th Annual Primary Schools Day/Night Windball Cricket Champions Trophy continued recently with action in the Lower East Bank Demerara Zone, being played in memory of the late Cricket coach/organiser Daniel Richmond.
Playing in the girls’ category at the National Gymnasium, Covent Garden scored 73-1 batting first with Lashawana Sobers scoring 28, Arianna Khan 26 and Melanie Baston 12. Diamond were limited to 40 in reply. Tehira Suegrim made 10.
Grove beat IPE by 10 wickets. Batting first, IPE got to 66-2. Shawana Hamilton made 16, while Destiny Wembo and Priya Singh 11 each. Grove responded with 67 without loss; Shamaya Da Costa struck 59.
Peter’s Hall overcame Craig by 22 runs. Peters Hall managed 92-1, taking first strike. Shamika Thumlder slammed 74 and Stephanie Padmore 12. Craig scored 70-2 in reply. Finela Moore got 41.
Eccles beat New Diamond by seven wickets. New Diamond batted first and made 58-1; Shania Danzel 24, Jania James 14, Sunita Beepat 13 were the leading batters. Eccles replied with 59-3 with Amira McKenzie scoring 30.
In the boys’ category, Eccles defeated Peter’s Hall by 13 runs. Eccles took first knock and posted 101-4. Mickeal John stroked 46 and Krsan Singh 36. Peter’s Hall made 88-1 in reply. Soloman Austin hit 42.
Covent Garden beat IPE by nine wickets. IPE scored 77-7 batting first. Kwame Isaac led with 39 and Artel Daphuess 16. Bowling for Covent Garden, Matthew Johnson and Zahid Mohamed had two wickets each. Covent Garden responded with 81-1; Devin Roopnarine got 38 and Zahid Mohamed 30.
Grove beat Craig by six wickets. Craig managed 65-6. Newmiah Sanders made 18 and Carlton Sampson 12. Taheer Hossein grabbed 4-1 including a hat-trick, while Ramesh Persaud took 2-13. Grove responded with 67-4. Randy Khan made 34, T. Hossein 17 and R. Persaud 16.
Diamond defeated Eccles by eight wickets. Eccles scored 58-3. Mikael John made 16 and Denish Montplasir 15. Diamond responded with 63-2. Azeem Taylor scored 31 and Joshua Dias 11.

