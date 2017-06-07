Courtney Crum-Ewing murder…Magistrate declines DPP’s order to commit ‘Grey Boy’ for trial

City Magistrate Judy Latchman has declined to carry out an order by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Shalimar Ali-Hack to commit Regan Rodrigues to stand trial at the High Court for the murder of political activist, Courtney Crum-Ewing.

The directive from the DPP comes one day after Magistrate Latchman discharged the murder charge against Rodrigues also called ‘Grey Boy’ citing insufficient evidence.

Particulars of the charge against Rodrigues alleged that on March 10, 2015 at Diamond, East Bank Demerara, he murdered Crum-Ewing.

In a letter dated June 6, 2017, addressed to Magistrate Judy Latchman, the DPP said, “In accordance with Section 72 (2) (ii) (a) of the Criminal Law (Procedure) Act, Chapter 10:01, I hereby remit to Your Worship the above-mentioned matter and direct you to comply with Section 65 and 66 of the Criminal Law (Procedure) Act, Chapter 10:01 with a view of committing the accused.”

Kaieteur News understands that the matter came up again yesterday during which Magistrate Latchman said that she will not comply with the DPP’s order since she had already discharged the matter. And that the DPP could not direct her to commit Rodrigues to stand trial under the Section outlined in the letter.

But Rodrigues remains in police custody. Today, the DPP is likely to renew her order to the magistrate who could run the risk of being cited for contempt.

During her ruling on Monday, the Magistrate said that while the court was satisfied that Crum-Ewing was shot with a gun retrieved from a house at Riverview, Ruimveldt which was occupied by Rodrigues. There was no evidence that Rodrigues “used the gun, pulled the trigger and shot Crum-Ewing.” Crum –Ewing died as a result of haemorrhage and shock due to multiple gunshot wounds.

This was supported by the evidence of Government Pathologist Dr. Nehaul Singh who testified that Crum-Ewing received five gunshot wounds- one of which was at close range.

The Magistrate said that the court believed that Crum-Ewing died as a result of gunshot wounds.

Fourteen oral statements given to police by Rodrigues were admitted to form part and parcel of evidence in the matter by Magistrate Latchman. However, the Magistrate ruled that these oral statements did not implicate Rodrigues in the murder.

According to reports, the bullet-riddled body of Crum-Ewing was found at Third Avenue, Diamond New Scheme East Bank Demerara on March 10, 2015. The 40-year-old was shot twice to the temple, once to the back of the head and twice to the stomach.

The police in a statement had said that the political activist was accosted by four men in a car, one of whom discharged several rounds, hitting him about the body. It was reported that the killer (s) used a .32 pistol to execute Crum-Ewing. The political activist was well known for his one-man protest outside the office of former Attorney General (AG) Anil Nandlall.

Minutes before he was gunned down, he was reportedly heard via bullhorn urging residents of the nieghbourhood to vote against then ruling party PPP/C.