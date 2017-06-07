Latest update June 7th, 2017 12:30 AM

2017 USA Cycling Masters Road Nationals…Guyanese Aubrey Gordon wins 60-64 Criterium

Jun 07, 2017 Sports

USA based Guyanese cyclist Aubrey Gordon continues to represent with success, the latest of his accomplishments being the gold medal at the 2017 USA Cycling Masters Road Nationals Criterium last Sunday in Augusta, Georgia.

Aubrey Gordon celebrates with the other top finishers on the podium after powering to victory in the Criterium.

Gordon, a former national champion, now representing Liberty Cycling Inc. clocked 40:17:00 to win ahead of Kent Bostick of Globalbike Racing and Glenn Schneider of LCT/Bill Bone Bike Law who took the silver and bronze medals, respectively.
A total of 39 riders completed the course with 11 not completing. Gordon who had placed third in the Criterium in 2014, won in 2012.
Competing in the road race the day before, Gordon did not complete the event which was won by Schneider in 2:35:43.

