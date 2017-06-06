Xtreme Clean & Maintenance /GT Beer ‘Gold Rush’ Futsal Tournament…Game 2 could be the clash of the night

-experience of Bent Street to be tested by Future Stars

A source close to Sparta Boss, the reputed kings of the shorter version of football, said they are not in any way worried about tonight’s clash against Tucville.

The second stanza of the round robin phase of the inaugural Xtreme Clean & Maintenance /GT Beer ‘Gold Rush’ Futsal Tournament resumes this evening with six more matches, at the National Gymnasium, Mandela Avenue.

Tonight’s round of matches could give a clearer picture of which eight teams move on to the quarter-finals with one more night of round robin action left to be played this Thursday.

The top two teams from the three groups and the two best third placed teams will move into the quarter-finals scheduled to be played on June 13, at the same venue.

Meanwhile, the source reminded this newspaper that the champs have been in similar situations in the past and have always rebounded in convincing fashion and tonight’s engagement is just another opportunity for them to emphasise their dominance in the format.

Once again players such as Devon Millington, Gregory Richardson, Sheldon Shepherd and Eusi Phillips will be tasked with ensuring that they secure a win.

On the other hand, Tucville’s pursuit of an upset will rest on the shoulders of Jermin Junior, Dennis Edwards and Jahal Greaves.

However, this encounter is not the only game with significant importance, Back Circle and North Ruimveldt skirmish could very well provide the kind of fireworks that fans expect in this format.

Back Circle were soundly beaten by a rejuvenated Albouystown unit and they would be aiming to bounce back with a victory, while North Ruimveldt drew with Tiger Bay and they too will no doubt want to secure all three points with a win.

Stephon McLean, Curtez Kellman and Selwyn Williams will lead Back Circle’s quest for victory, while North Ruimveldt’s charge for a win will be spearheaded by the experienced Gerald Gritten.

Bent Street and Future Stars were the other teams apart from Albouystown to register wins in the previous round and their clash is certainly a titanic affair.

Both teams are loaded with talent dripping from head to toe and because they appear in the second game of the night it is anticipated that fans will not want to miss this explosive encounter.

Konata Manning, Okanie Fraser, Joshua Browne, Job Caesar, Sheldon Profitt and Travis Lyken of Bent Street will go up against the stars of the future like Akeemo Anthony and Keiron Solomon.

All the other encounters are anticipated to provide end to end action.

The winning team will receive $500,000 and the championship trophy, while second, third and fourth placed finishers take home $200,000, $100,000 and $50,000 respectively.

The Most Valuable Player (MVP) will be given $50,000.

The night’s matchups are seen below:

(Group C) Broad Street vs Plaisance 19:00

(Group C) Group Bent Street vs Future Stars 19:30

(Group B) Back Circle vs North Ruimveldt 20:00

(Group B) Albouystown vs Tiger Bay 20:30

(Group A) Agricola vs Sophia 21:00

(Group A) Sparta Boss vs Tucville 21:30