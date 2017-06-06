Latest update June 6th, 2017 12:55 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Well Teen, Trophy Stall, Tropical Springs & Nauth Motor Spares under 13yrs Cricket

Jun 06, 2017 Sports 0

Blairmont and GCC record latest wins

Blairmont Young Blazers and GCC recorded win in latest play in the Well Teen, Trophy Stall, Tropical Springs & Nauth Motor Spares under 13yrs Cricket tournament.
Blairmont Young Blazers, playing against Malteenoes Sports Club, batted first and made 135 runs for the loss of 6 wickets off 25 overs. Zinul Ramsammy made 33 (1×6, 3×4), Jaden Trotz 21 and Antone Alexander 13, were the three highest scorers. Wills took 2 wickets for 11 runs bowling for Malteenoes.
Malteenoes made 68 all out in reply with C. Shiverton making 10. Antone Alexander took 4 for 20, Anthony Sookra took 3 for 10 being the chief wreckers for Blairmont.
At 2pm: Blairmont Young Blazers took on GCC. Blairmont batted first and made 144 for 9 wickets off the allotted 21 overs. Zinul Ramsammy 42, Antone Alexander 33 and Jaden Trotz 22. Bowling for GCC, Yohanie Angoy took 3 for 21 and Adiyah Persaud 2 for 38.
GCC replied with 145 for 4 wickets off 19 overs, Zackay Jodha made 57 and Riveraldo Phillip made 20. Anthony Sookra took 2 for 34 bowling for Blairmont.
Saturday’s games were not played due to bad weather. All games played yesterday were at GYO Ground.

More in this category

Sports

Junior Jaguars create history by winning SOUALIGA U-15 Tournament in St. Martin

Junior Jaguars create history by winning SOUALIGA U-15 Tournament in...

Jun 06, 2017

Guyana’s Junior Under-15 Jaguars created history when they stopped the home team, St. Martin compliments of a Jermaine Garrett goal to win the SOUALIGA Tournament 1-0 on Sunday evening last, in the...
Read More
Hand-in-Hand Inter-County 3-day Cricket …Berbice prevail in low scoring encounter over Nat U-17s

Hand-in-Hand Inter-County 3-day Cricket...

Jun 06, 2017

Xtreme Clean & Maintenance /GT Beer ‘Gold Rush’ Futsal Tournament…Game 2 could be the clash of the night

Xtreme Clean & Maintenance /GT Beer ‘Gold...

Jun 06, 2017

BFA/J’s Golden Arrow U-20 Tourney..Paradise and Cougars to clash in Saturday’s final; NA United and Hopetown play for third

BFA/J’s Golden Arrow U-20 Tourney..Paradise and...

Jun 06, 2017

Annual Cricket Academy and Republic Bank Summer Camp…RHTY&SC Cricket teams extends invitation for youths to attend

Annual Cricket Academy and Republic Bank Summer...

Jun 06, 2017

Guyana NRA Smallbore Practical Pistol Match …Hopkinson takes senior top spot; Merriman, junior/beginners

Guyana NRA Smallbore Practical Pistol Match...

Jun 06, 2017

Cricket Coach Daniel Richmond laid to rest

Cricket Coach Daniel Richmond laid to rest

Jun 06, 2017

Features/Columnists

  • What may have been…

    An old trick of the PNC which it never seemed to realize had become stale was to brand Cheddi Jagan as communist. The... more

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491.
Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

> Demerara Harbour Bridge [...]

> Berbice Bridge [...]