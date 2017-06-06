Well Teen, Trophy Stall, Tropical Springs & Nauth Motor Spares under 13yrs Cricket

Blairmont and GCC record latest wins

Blairmont Young Blazers and GCC recorded win in latest play in the Well Teen, Trophy Stall, Tropical Springs & Nauth Motor Spares under 13yrs Cricket tournament.

Blairmont Young Blazers, playing against Malteenoes Sports Club, batted first and made 135 runs for the loss of 6 wickets off 25 overs. Zinul Ramsammy made 33 (1×6, 3×4), Jaden Trotz 21 and Antone Alexander 13, were the three highest scorers. Wills took 2 wickets for 11 runs bowling for Malteenoes.

Malteenoes made 68 all out in reply with C. Shiverton making 10. Antone Alexander took 4 for 20, Anthony Sookra took 3 for 10 being the chief wreckers for Blairmont.

At 2pm: Blairmont Young Blazers took on GCC. Blairmont batted first and made 144 for 9 wickets off the allotted 21 overs. Zinul Ramsammy 42, Antone Alexander 33 and Jaden Trotz 22. Bowling for GCC, Yohanie Angoy took 3 for 21 and Adiyah Persaud 2 for 38.

GCC replied with 145 for 4 wickets off 19 overs, Zackay Jodha made 57 and Riveraldo Phillip made 20. Anthony Sookra took 2 for 34 bowling for Blairmont.

Saturday’s games were not played due to bad weather. All games played yesterday were at GYO Ground.