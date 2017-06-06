Racing cars kill Linden ambulance driver

…police retrieved severed arm, leg

Another motorcyclist died on Sunday night about 21:30hrs at Rawlins Shortcut, in the vicinity of Lover’s Lane, Amelia’s Ward Public Road, Linden.

Dead is Wilbert Sydney, 28, of 70 Half Mile, Wismar. According to a police report Sydney was riding motorcycle, CH 5634, east on the northern side of the road at a fast speed when he overtook a 41 minibus, BVV 6450.

The report stated that as he was in the process of overtaking a Canter truck GRR 6181 he collided head on with motorcar PNN 4510. He was flung into the air and landed on the front windscreen of the truck before falling on the northern parapet.

Sydney’s right arm and right foot were severed. Police recovered the arm in the car and the foot on the roadway.

Sydney, a father of two and a driver, employed at the Linden Hospital Complex was scheduled to report for duty at 22:00 hrs but was reportedly making his way to visit his girlfriend who resides in Amelia’s Ward.

At the scene a young woman was seen crying and had to be comforted by friends, while another wailing loudly, could be heard admonishing the dead man. “You got fuh go to wuk fuh ten o’ clock, wha you doing hey in de Ward? Is de bitches. Now you lef you two children.”

One eyewitness who wished not to be named said apparently the car was racing. “Was two cars coming fast, fast. De boy overtake de bus and when he go fuh overtake d truck all I hear was ‘screeeeeech and blam’. It happen so fast. A bus did pull in a corner and stop when de driver see de cars coming.” Gordon Saul, 55, of 20 Hardina Street, Wortmanville, was driving that bus.

Sydney, Mark Charles aka Malit, 39, of 121 South Amelia’s Ward, and driver of the Canter, and Michael Luckhoo, 21, of 96 Riverside Drive, Watooka driver of the car were rushed to the Linden Hospital Complex where Sydney was pronounced dead on arrival.

Luckhoo was admitted under guard for observation as he suffered minor injuries. Charles, who suffered a broken right leg, was transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation.

At Sydney’s residence, his sister Shondell Sydney said she had spoken briefly with her brother about two hours before he died.

“I was out and when I come back he was in de kitchen eating. I had to go to work for 8:30 so I just talk and get dressed.”

Shondell Sydney claimed that while at work at the Wismar Hospital she had a funny feeling and seeing that there were no patients in the Maternity Ward she asked to go home. “I come home, tek off me uniform and sit down in de chair. I hear like somebody crying so I think was me small sister and she daughter.”

She said that it was after she heard screaming that she got dressed and went to the front house and was told by the younger sister that they received a message that the brother had died. “I couldn’t believe it, so I went on de road and a taxi stop and de girl ask me if I going in De Ward and I say fuh wha? Then de driver said Junior dead.”

Sydney said she went to the Linden Hospital Complex to identify her brother. “When I look at me brother young and strong, I can’t believe it. He was a family man; kind and caring. He was my only brother and de last of four of us.”