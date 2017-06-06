More than 330 scales seized in last two months

-120 taken from Bourda, Stabroek markets

Over 335 unapproved and unverified scales were seized and removed from shop owners

and vendors countrywide during a two-month routine campaign by the Guyana National Bureau of Standards (GNBS).

These scales were seized from some of the 3,563 business locations, including stores and markets, that were visited by the GNBS.

Head of the Legal Metrology and Standard Compliance Departments, Shailendra Rai, told media operatives yesterday, that most of the scales were taken from Bourda and Stabroek Markets with over 120 seized last Friday.

Rai said that most of the devices seized were “dial” scales which were not designed for commercial purposes but rather, for domestic use.

He expounded that the dial scales carry an internal spring which was not designed for frequent use. When these scales are used in commercial trade, they are used frequently which results in the spring losing its elasticity thus, causing the needle to point at inaccurate figures.

‘So buying from a vendor or shop-owner that uses these scales, is like asking to be robbed; consumers need to be more vigilant,” he advised.

“In addition, to those requirements, the scale must be in good condition; it must be on a level surface. The consumer must also be able to witness the weighing of the products being purchased unless it is pre-packaged in advance”.

He noted, also, that consumers should look out for scales that have the GNBS’ sticker which highlights the verification of the device.

Rai told Kaieteur News that the GNBS will soon be embarking on a series of campaigns to ensure that consumers get value for money.

One measure he said is the verification of advertised weights of imported goods and pre-packaged items.

Quizzed on prosecution for delinquent business-owners, Rai noted that the current provision that caters for this aspect often results in meager fines being paid.

He added, that agency is awaiting legal advice on the Weights and Measures Act, which will enable the agency to impose strict enforcement and prosecution against persons, found using defective or GNBS- unapproved devices.

Public Relations Officer (PRO) Lloyd David, told Kaieteur News that the unapproved devices will be destroyed whilst the unverified ones will be stamped and returned to their owners.

He explained that the inspectors had advised the vendors to desist from using those scales but they ignored the order, which led to the removal of the devices. He reiterated that the devices are required to be approved and verified twice yearly.