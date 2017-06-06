Letter to the Sports Editor…Sean Devers lied in this instance

Dear Editor,

I am writing to you so that the public can have a true understanding of an issue prominently highlighted by your cricket reporter, Sean Devers, in an article published in the sports pages of your 5th June edition.

It seems of significant importance that Mr. Devers would state the following, “It was confirmed by the Demerara Manager that Singh did not eat lunch since no vegetarian meal was sent for him yesterday although this was done in the 50 over Competition. His parents arrived at 13:40 hours after being notified of the situation”.

I would like to make it pellucidly clear (redundancy noted) that I NEVER had any conversation with Devers on this issue and that the player did have a meal.

The Player in question, Mr. Kishan Singh, is a vegetarian, so upon realizing that a vegetarian meal was not delivered by the caterer I informed the GCB Administrator who instructed that I purchase a meal and the situation would be rectified the following day. I sent for a vegetarian meal by which time the player’s parent arrived with a special meal.

I offered the additional meal to the player but he told me that his father had already brought food for him which he had eaten. No one had contacted the parent on the matter (confirmed by his father) as they usually bring food for their son given his special meal situation. At no time would I allow a player to go hungry as Mr. Sean Devers is reporting. I am also well aware that Mr. Rohan Sarjoo was present and in conversation with Devers on this important matter. It is public knowledge that Sarjoo had issues with the GCB not appointing him as Demerara and Guyana Under-19 Manager. I would not like to get involved in this debate but at the same time cannot fail to relate the link.

I am a qualified Umpire and an official scorer of the Guyana Cricket Board. I have been the Manager of the West Demerara Cricket Association’s winning Under-19 team for many years, while being the Demerara Under-19 Team Manager for the past three years. Over the past Five years I have also been the WDCA Competitions Chairman. I would humbly suggest that I know what is required to be around young minds as we strive to inculcate good habits. I would also not want to be ostracized because your reporter is lying.

I am not prepared to be involved in Mr. Devers’ malicious reporting on cricket or his perceived vendetta against the GCB. I am prepared to state that Cricket in Guyana is in a better place than Five years ago.

Mr. Editor, please do not allow your reporter to use this medium to settle his personal grievances.

Yours Sincerely,

Omar Hussain,

Manager, Demerara Under-19 Squad.