Junior Jaguars create history by winning SOUALIGA U-15 Tournament in St. Martin

Guyana’s Junior Under-15 Jaguars created history when they stopped the home team, St. Martin compliments of a Jermaine Garrett goal to win the SOUALIGA Tournament 1-0 on Sunday evening last, in the process the future stars

kept a clean sheet in the championship after six matches.

Led by Joshua Braithwaite, the team is the first at this level to have won an international tournament, a total of nine nations competing over the past weekend.

Captain Braithwaite commented on the performance of his colleagues: “The boys have done fantastic in the six games that we played, we kept six clean sheets, we showed a lot of heart and desire and I want to thank Mr. Wayne Forde, TD and Head Coach Mr. Brian Joseph.”

Enroute to the championship match, Guyana defeated Dominica 1-0 in the semi final, Omari Glasgow netting the winner on a well timed run to finish first time from a slide rule ball.

The match before, the young Guyanese hammered the British Virgin Islands 5-0 on account of goals from Orville Daniels (Rupununi ATC), Ronaldo Rodrigues (Region 1), Tyrel Khan (East Bank ATC), Ken Salvador (Rupununi ATC) and Omari Glasgow (East Coast ATC).

Guyana also drew with Guadeloupe and Barbados 0-0. TD Greenwood who was present with the team said that they have all done a great job by bringing home the trophy back to Guyana. “Defensively we’ve been extremely solid keeping six clean sheets; Wayne Da Silva has proven to be one of the best defenders in the tournament along with our goalkeeper Shawn Adonis

who marshaled the backline fantastically well.”

When in possession of the ball, Greenwood noted that they looked very relaxed and composed in playing the ball through the thirds. They also showed a lot of creativity the TD informed.

”The boys have shown a desire, the heart and willingness not to be beaten throughout the tournament. The key objectives before the tournament were to focus on defensive shape, pressing from the front, creative play in and around the box in set pieces.”

Greenwood reported that through the competition the players developed these skills and tried to press teams high up the field whilst remaining solid at the back.

”I think it’s real evidence of the weekly sessions that the boys are exposed to in the academy training sessions; the national training camps that we’ve been holding have allowed the players to understand the way that we want Guyana national teams to play. I would like to say once again how proud we are of the players from a human development point of view as well.”

It was also the first time many of the players were on a lane as well as playing on an astro turf pitch.

Starting X1 in the final: Shawn Adonis (GK), Okifi Patoir, Joshua Braithwaite (C), Wayne Da Silva, Jermaine Padmore, Tyrel Khan, Jermaine Garrett, Orville Daniels, Omari Glasgow, Ravon Bayley, Ronaldo Rodrigues.

Technical Staff: TD – Ian Greenwood, Head Coach – Bryan Joseph, Assistant Coach – Challus Mc Kinnon, Goalkeeping Coach – Eon Deviera, Rohana Carryl – Operations, Saskia Hazel Physiotherapist.