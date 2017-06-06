Latest update June 6th, 2017 12:55 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Jagdeo tunning up everywhere, even at funeral

Jun 06, 2017 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists, News 0

If people think Soulja Bai stupid dem got to think again. De man sticking to wha he know is de truth because he is a decent man. De other day when he had to mek a decision pun de list what Jagdeo give him to pick one man, whole week Soulja Bai didn’t sleep because he know he didn’t see anybody fuh pick but he didn’t know how to tell Jagdeo.
He tek de easy way out. He tell Li’l Joe to write a letter to Jagdeo and invite him to a meeting. While Li’l Joe writing Soulja Bai was writing a press release telling people that he didn’t accept de second list. Jagdeo talk li’l bit but he know wha he got to do. But if is one thing Jagdeo is a different person. He finding time to show he face all over de place. He even going to funeral. Yesterday he brace a policeman.
De man was burying he buddy and he was sad. People he know go up and tell him sorry and try to share de grief. De next thing dem boys see is a big posse coming down de road wid Jagdeo in de lead. De posse had Irfaat, Ten Edghill, Labba Lip, and this gyal who did jump ship, Gillian Burton.
People start to whisper bout de policeman because dem always seh, show me you company and I will tell you who you are. Dem boys does always talk how de country is about we and dem. People start fuh seh how de posse can spoil de man promotion but then again, is Soulja Bai and he not vindictive. That is wha dem boys seh.
Grey Bai is another one who get support, but from a magistrate. He get charge wid murder and dem did loose him. Then dem charge him again and now dem got to loose him again. When de magistrate tell him he free to go home he start to cry.
De magistrate want to know if he didn’t want go home and that is why he cry. So up to last night de police was still keeping him.
Talk half check pun who supporting who.

More in this category

Sports

Junior Jaguars create history by winning SOUALIGA U-15 Tournament in St. Martin

Junior Jaguars create history by winning SOUALIGA U-15 Tournament in...

Jun 06, 2017

Guyana’s Junior Under-15 Jaguars created history when they stopped the home team, St. Martin compliments of a Jermaine Garrett goal to win the SOUALIGA Tournament 1-0 on Sunday evening last, in the...
Read More
Hand-in-Hand Inter-County 3-day Cricket …Berbice prevail in low scoring encounter over Nat U-17s

Hand-in-Hand Inter-County 3-day Cricket...

Jun 06, 2017

Xtreme Clean & Maintenance /GT Beer ‘Gold Rush’ Futsal Tournament…Game 2 could be the clash of the night

Xtreme Clean & Maintenance /GT Beer ‘Gold...

Jun 06, 2017

BFA/J’s Golden Arrow U-20 Tourney..Paradise and Cougars to clash in Saturday’s final; NA United and Hopetown play for third

BFA/J’s Golden Arrow U-20 Tourney..Paradise and...

Jun 06, 2017

Annual Cricket Academy and Republic Bank Summer Camp…RHTY&SC Cricket teams extends invitation for youths to attend

Annual Cricket Academy and Republic Bank Summer...

Jun 06, 2017

Guyana NRA Smallbore Practical Pistol Match …Hopkinson takes senior top spot; Merriman, junior/beginners

Guyana NRA Smallbore Practical Pistol Match...

Jun 06, 2017

Cricket Coach Daniel Richmond laid to rest

Cricket Coach Daniel Richmond laid to rest

Jun 06, 2017

Features/Columnists

  • What may have been…

    An old trick of the PNC which it never seemed to realize had become stale was to brand Cheddi Jagan as communist. The... more

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491.
Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

> Demerara Harbour Bridge [...]

> Berbice Bridge [...]