Jagdeo tunning up everywhere, even at funeral

If people think Soulja Bai stupid dem got to think again. De man sticking to wha he know is de truth because he is a decent man. De other day when he had to mek a decision pun de list what Jagdeo give him to pick one man, whole week Soulja Bai didn’t sleep because he know he didn’t see anybody fuh pick but he didn’t know how to tell Jagdeo.

He tek de easy way out. He tell Li’l Joe to write a letter to Jagdeo and invite him to a meeting. While Li’l Joe writing Soulja Bai was writing a press release telling people that he didn’t accept de second list. Jagdeo talk li’l bit but he know wha he got to do. But if is one thing Jagdeo is a different person. He finding time to show he face all over de place. He even going to funeral. Yesterday he brace a policeman.

De man was burying he buddy and he was sad. People he know go up and tell him sorry and try to share de grief. De next thing dem boys see is a big posse coming down de road wid Jagdeo in de lead. De posse had Irfaat, Ten Edghill, Labba Lip, and this gyal who did jump ship, Gillian Burton.

People start to whisper bout de policeman because dem always seh, show me you company and I will tell you who you are. Dem boys does always talk how de country is about we and dem. People start fuh seh how de posse can spoil de man promotion but then again, is Soulja Bai and he not vindictive. That is wha dem boys seh.

Grey Bai is another one who get support, but from a magistrate. He get charge wid murder and dem did loose him. Then dem charge him again and now dem got to loose him again. When de magistrate tell him he free to go home he start to cry.

De magistrate want to know if he didn’t want go home and that is why he cry. So up to last night de police was still keeping him.

Talk half check pun who supporting who.