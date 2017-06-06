Jagdeo tunning up everywhere, even at funeral

Latest update June 6th, 2017 12:55 AM
Jun 06, 2017 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists, News 0
If people think Soulja Bai stupid dem got to think again. De man sticking to wha he know is de truth because he is a decent man. De other day when he had to mek a decision pun de list what Jagdeo give him to pick one man, whole week Soulja Bai didn’t sleep because he know he didn’t see anybody fuh pick but he didn’t know how to tell Jagdeo.
He tek de easy way out. He tell Li’l Joe to write a letter to Jagdeo and invite him to a meeting. While Li’l Joe writing Soulja Bai was writing a press release telling people that he didn’t accept de second list. Jagdeo talk li’l bit but he know wha he got to do. But if is one thing Jagdeo is a different person. He finding time to show he face all over de place. He even going to funeral. Yesterday he brace a policeman.
De man was burying he buddy and he was sad. People he know go up and tell him sorry and try to share de grief. De next thing dem boys see is a big posse coming down de road wid Jagdeo in de lead. De posse had Irfaat, Ten Edghill, Labba Lip, and this gyal who did jump ship, Gillian Burton.
People start to whisper bout de policeman because dem always seh, show me you company and I will tell you who you are. Dem boys does always talk how de country is about we and dem. People start fuh seh how de posse can spoil de man promotion but then again, is Soulja Bai and he not vindictive. That is wha dem boys seh.
Grey Bai is another one who get support, but from a magistrate. He get charge wid murder and dem did loose him. Then dem charge him again and now dem got to loose him again. When de magistrate tell him he free to go home he start to cry.
De magistrate want to know if he didn’t want go home and that is why he cry. So up to last night de police was still keeping him.
Talk half check pun who supporting who.
Jun 06, 2017Guyana’s Junior Under-15 Jaguars created history when they stopped the home team, St. Martin compliments of a Jermaine Garrett goal to win the SOUALIGA Tournament 1-0 on Sunday evening last, in the...
Jun 06, 2017
Jun 06, 2017
Jun 06, 2017
Jun 06, 2017
Jun 06, 2017
Jun 06, 2017
I can understand the mistakes of David Granger. Clarissa Rhiel once said to me on the street entrance to the High Court,... more
An old trick of the PNC which it never seemed to realize had become stale was to brand Cheddi Jagan as communist. The... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Contrary to all who dismissed it as impossible, the 14 independent member states of the Caribbean Sir... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491.
Email: [email protected] / [email protected]