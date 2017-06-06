Hand-in-Hand Inter-County 3-day Cricket …Berbice prevail in low scoring encounter over Nat U-17s

Despite Anderson’s MOM performance

By Sean Devers

It’s not very often that the Man-of-the-Match ends up on the losing side, but that is

exactly what happened in yesterday’s opening round of the GCB’s Hand-in-Hand U-19 three-day Inter-County Cricket tournament at Everest which Berbice won by five wickets with more than a day to spare.

National U-17 batsman Kelvon Anderson, who made 39 and 45, looked the only batsman who turned up to play a three-day match and demonstrated wonderful temperament and shot selection to take the Man-of-the-Match in the low scoring match which saw neither team reaching 100 runs in any innings.

Needing 86 to win after the National U-17s were bowled out for 85 from an overnight position of 5-2, Berbice took 38.5 overs to get to 87-5 thanks to an unbeaten 41 from Javid Karim which lasted 89 minutes, 89 balls and ended with his third boundary.

Scores: Nat U-17s (86 & 85), B’ce (86 & 87-5).

Berbice began their run chase in a positive fashion with Kevin Sinclair pulling left-arm spinner Kelvin Umroa for four but he hit his stumps after playing a cut in the first over and Berbice were 4-1.

Berbice soon slipped to 19-3 after Veramootoo Senwasane (4) and Adrian Sukwah (6) were removed in the space of two runs. Tyndall was promoted the get the runs quickly but pushed forward meekly and was bowled by Junior Sinclair for one and at 20-4 and judging from their first innings performance, the game was wide open.

By Tea Berbice had crawled to 37-4 from 17 overs and 49 runs were still required by the lads from Guyana’s second largest County.

After the break Steve Deonarine and Karim carried the score to 65-5 with Karim dumping Anderson over mid-off for four and pulling a long-hop from Junior Sinclair to the mid-wicket boundary before Deonarine, who pulled Nedd for four to ease the pressure, hit a Junior Sinclair full toss to mid-on.

Deonarine’s crucial 20 lasted 28 balls and included two boundaries. But Matthew Hardyal (7) and Karim took advantage of the spinners who bowled too fast and flat and aided by poor fielding to see their team to victory. Junior Sinclair had 3-25 but struggled to flight the ball and extract prodigious turn, while Karim was dropped twice.

Earlier, when play commenced 15 minutes late due to overnight rain and despite excellent work from the ground staff, the U-17s resumed on their overnight total and quickly slumped to 8-3 when Orlando Jailall (6) was removed by Deon Sinclair.

Junior Sinclair (2) and the rock solid Anderson carried the score to 30 before Sylus Tyndall produced a beauty which moved a shade off the pitch and crashed into Sinclair’s wicket.

Rajendra Singh, who faced 28 balls and struck a boundary in his 10, joined Anderson whose confidence grew as his innings progressed and almost took the U-17s to Lunch without further loss.

However, Singh played an irresponsible pull to a full toss from Deon Sinclair’s leg-spin and under-edged it onto his stumps off the last ball of the session to leave the score 57-5. Fifty-two runs were scored in the first session from 27.5 overs in a battle of attrition between the bowlers and Anderson, 29, at the interval.

After Lunch, Anderson dispatched a full toss from Deon Sinclair past mid-on for four to move into the 40s, but with the score on 75-6 Lance Roberts (7) got an edge onto his boot and was taken at slip as Deon Sinclair struck again much to dismay of the few U-17’s supporters in the stand.

A run later Pradesh Balkishun (0) edged off-spinner Kevin Sinclair to the Keeper and Anderson was in danger of running out of partners.

Skipper Ashmead Nedd was the last hope of the U-17’s getting to a three-figure total but he was bowled for a duck by Keith Simpson to leave the score on 81-8. Kevin Sinclair (3-9) then removed Anderson and Mark Ranking (0) as the last two wickets tumbled for no run. Simpson (3-16) and Deon Sinclair (3-19) were also among the wickets.

The second round starts on Thursday after both first round encounters ended inside two days.