Guyana NRA Smallbore Practical Pistol Match …Hopkinson takes senior top spot; Merriman, junior/beginners

Harold ‘Top Gun’ Hopkinson was unstoppable on Sunday last when the Guyana National Rifle Association (Guyana NRA) Smallbore Section held a Practical Pistol Shoot at the Timehri Rifle Range.

Hopkinson despite not winning any of the three stages did enough to end as the overall winner with a total of 133 points. Winner of stage three Azaad Hassan ended 2nd overall with a total of 125 points with Smallbore Captain Dale Hing, winner of stages one and two ending third on 122 points.

Gordon Richards, Smallbore Vice Captain ended 4th with 100 points with Surujbali 5th on 80 points.

This three stage match consisted of falling plates and steel poppers. Using the IPSC scoring system shooters were required to gain as much points as possible in the fastest time from 15 and 20 meters.

Results from the three stages among the seniors: Stage 1 – Dale Hing, Harold Hopkinson, Surujbali Persaud. Stage 2 – Dale Hing, Harold Hopkinson, Gordon Richards. Stage 3 – Azaad Hassan, Harold Hopkinson, Gordon Richards.

Colin Meriman, who won stage three and was 3rd in the first and second stages, came out overall winner in the juniors/beginners category with a tally of 48 points just one ahead of the second placed Jamaine Braithwaite.

Two points back in 3rd was Michael Tang, Glendon Fogenay was 4th with 22 points and Kevin Fields 5th on 17 points.

Results from the three stages are as follows: Stage 1 – Michael Tang, Kevin Fields, Colin Merriman. Stage 2 – Jamaine Braithwaite, Michael Tang, Colin Merriman. Stage 3 – Colin Merriman, Jamaine Braithwaite, Michael Tang.

Hing has disclosed that the next event will be a Precision Pistol match at the Tactical Service Unit of the Guyana Police Force (TSC) Range on June 17th followed by another Practical Pistol match in July.