Demerara thump E’bo by an innings and 16 runs

Demerara registered an innings and 16-run victory over Essequibo when the first round of the Guyana Cricket Board Hand-in-Hand Inter County U19 three-day tournament concluded yesterday.

In reply to Essequibo first innings score of 106 all out, Demerara resumed on the second day on their overnight 237-5 and declared at lunch on 327-9 at Eve Leary.

Ramnarine Chatura and Richie Looknauth began the day on 23 and 12 respectively and added a further 55 for the sixth wicket before Chatura, who hit three fours and one six, was removed by Joel Fortune for 40. Looknauth slammed seven fours before he became another Fortune victim for an even half century. Sagar Hatahramani contributed 15, while Mark Jeffers remained unbeaten on 14 as Fortune bagged 6-74 off 22 overs.

Needing to score 221 to make Demerara bat a second time, Essequibo were bowled out for 115 in the extended final session of the day’s play.

Pacer Ronaldo Mohamed bowled Mark Williams without scoring as Essequibo lost their first wicket with the score on five. Mark Ramsammy was then bowled by left arm spinner Keshram Seyhodan for 11 before Christopher Campbell was run out for three leaving the score at 57-3. Kurt Lovell looked positive hitting five fours in scoring 33 before he was bowled by Sagar Hatharamani. Sheldon Charles occupied the crease for 121 minutes before he hit a long-hop from Raymond Perez to cover to depart for 25; he faced 96 balls. Chanderpaul Mohabir (01), Mahendra Persaud (09), Joshua Jones (01) and Fortune (08) all fell cheaply, while Beesham Moses remained unbeaten on two. Seyhodan claimed 4-20, while Looknauth had 2-30; Demerara pacer Mark Jeffers playing in his first game of the tournament sent down three overs all of which were maidens, but strangely he wasn’t given the opportunity to bowl for a longer period at a time when fast bowlers should be encouraged. (Zaheer Mohamed)