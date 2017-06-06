Cricket Coach Daniel Richmond laid to rest

Latest update June 6th, 2017 12:55 AM
Cricket Coach, Umpire, Scorer and formed player Daniel Richmond was laid to rest yesterday in Mahaica following a church service there and viewing at his home in Joint Services Scheme Lamaha Springs.
The 67-year-old Cricket Coach, Umpire and scorer was killed in an accident recently when a speeding Toyota Tacoma slammed into the Mini Bus in which he was travelling. The accident took place at the intersection of D’Urban and Smyth Street, Georgetown.
Richmond played in the Northcote second division for Transport Club when he was employed by the Transport and Harbours Department before representing Police. He retired a Sergeant from the Guyana Police Force in 2010 and at the time of his death was working as a Sports Organizer and Coach at the Ministry of Culture, Youth & Sports.
