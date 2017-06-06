Contract worker dies in Rusal’s freak accident

Latest update June 6th, 2017 12:55 AM

An unidentified youth was killed around 15hrs on Monday in the Kurubuku Mines at Rusal when he was squeezed by a 775 Caterpillar truck.
According to information received, the youth who recently graduated from the Linden Technical Institute was employed by a contractor by the name of Syeif who does the stripping of bauxite (which is moving it away). It is reported that the truck the youth was working on had broken down and he was attempting to fix it.
Reports also are that a second truck was coming down the hill and because of the narrowness of the road and the inclement weather, the truck ‘washed’ away and crushed the man killing him instantly.
Workers are asking that an investigation be done immediately. They are calling for better working conditions since the road which leads to the mines is narrow and dangerous.
Details are still sketchy and up to press time the young man is still unidentified. More in a subsequent report.

