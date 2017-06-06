Contract worker dies in Rusal’s freak accident

Latest update June 6th, 2017 12:55 AM
An unidentified youth was killed around 15hrs on Monday in the Kurubuku Mines at Rusal when he was squeezed by a 775 Caterpillar truck.
According to information received, the youth who recently graduated from the Linden Technical Institute was employed by a contractor by the name of Syeif who does the stripping of bauxite (which is moving it away). It is reported that the truck the youth was working on had broken down and he was attempting to fix it.
Reports also are that a second truck was coming down the hill and because of the narrowness of the road and the inclement weather, the truck ‘washed’ away and crushed the man killing him instantly.
Workers are asking that an investigation be done immediately. They are calling for better working conditions since the road which leads to the mines is narrow and dangerous.
Details are still sketchy and up to press time the young man is still unidentified. More in a subsequent report.
Jun 06, 2017Guyana’s Junior Under-15 Jaguars created history when they stopped the home team, St. Martin compliments of a Jermaine Garrett goal to win the SOUALIGA Tournament 1-0 on Sunday evening last, in the...
Jun 06, 2017
Jun 06, 2017
Jun 06, 2017
Jun 06, 2017
Jun 06, 2017
Jun 06, 2017
I can understand the mistakes of David Granger. Clarissa Rhiel once said to me on the street entrance to the High Court,... more
An old trick of the PNC which it never seemed to realize had become stale was to brand Cheddi Jagan as communist. The... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Contrary to all who dismissed it as impossible, the 14 independent member states of the Caribbean Sir... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491.
Email: [email protected] / [email protected]