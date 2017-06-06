BFA/J’s Golden Arrow U-20 Tourney..Paradise and Cougars to clash in Saturday’s final; NA United and Hopetown play for third

Latest update June 6th, 2017 12:55 AM
Paradise Invaders, which ended with 5 points and atop of Group ‘A’, will engage Cougars
FC, the winner of Group ‘B’ with 4 points, in Saturday’s final of the Berbice Football Association/J’s Golden Arrow U-20 Tourney at the All Saints (Scotts School) ground, New Amsterdam, under lights.
Meeting for the third place trophy are the respective runner-up of the two groups, New Amsterdam United and Hopetown United. Orealla United ended in 5th place with Young Strikers bringing up the rear.
The tournament’s leading goal scorer to date, Shaqueel De Harte, who has three will lead Paradise’ quest to lift the winner’s trophy come Saturday. NA United’s Jamal Butts and Kevon Williams as well as Matthew Doris of Hopetown United Rangers each have two goals apiece.
Meanwhile, the final two preliminary round matches ended in exciting draws, last weekend.
Young Strikers showed marked improvement from their last outing when they were hammered 5-0 by Paradise Invaders to earn an exciting 1-1 draw against New Amsterdam United before the latter earned a win via kicks from the penalty mark.
Played in constant rain during most of the second half, the match was evenly poised at the end of the first half of 40 minutes as neither team was able to score. However, NA United’s Kevon Williams slotted home in the 49th minute and Young Strikers’ Akeem Munroe responded in like manner in the 78th minute to tie the score.
To decide the winner, kicks from the penalty mark were required and at the end, it was NA United
which prevailed against the newcomers from the Central Corentyne area playing in their first major tournament, to register 2 points to 1 in the losers favour.
The downpour continued intermittently throughout the second match between Cougars FC and Orealla Falcons. It was the Corentyne River lads who seemed to be able to adapt better to the soggy conditions created by the waterlogged field to put early pressure on Cougars.
It was not surprising when the Orealla player Brinsley Rajnarine found the back of the Cougars net as early as the 4th minute from a well-placed right foot shot to the left of the keeper’s outstretched hand.
Cougars then launched an all-out attack but it was not until the 25th minute off the boot of Xavier Johnson from the penalty mark after an Orealla defender committed an infringement inside the 18yds box were they able to strike.
The second half saw the crowd getting behind Orealla which had won them over with their first half display. This gave them impetus which saw a real battle of wills between the two teams. The score remained 1-1 at the end of regulation time so kicks from the penalty mark were taken.
The Orealla goalkeeper managed to block the shot taken by his Cougars counterpart so the crowd waited with bated breath when it was his turn. He did not disappoint and sent a neat shot into the far right hand corner. Orealla went on to win 4-3.
Jun 06, 2017Guyana’s Junior Under-15 Jaguars created history when they stopped the home team, St. Martin compliments of a Jermaine Garrett goal to win the SOUALIGA Tournament 1-0 on Sunday evening last, in the...
Jun 06, 2017
Jun 06, 2017
Jun 06, 2017
Jun 06, 2017
Jun 06, 2017
Jun 06, 2017
I can understand the mistakes of David Granger. Clarissa Rhiel once said to me on the street entrance to the High Court,... more
An old trick of the PNC which it never seemed to realize had become stale was to brand Cheddi Jagan as communist. The... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Contrary to all who dismissed it as impossible, the 14 independent member states of the Caribbean Sir... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491.
Email: [email protected] / [email protected]