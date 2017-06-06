Annual Cricket Academy and Republic Bank Summer Camp…RHTY&SC Cricket teams extends invitation for youths to attend

The Management and eight Cricket teams of the Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club, M.S are extending invitation to youths across Berbice to attend its Annual Cricket Academy and Republic Bank Educational Summer

Camp. The Club’s Educational and Cricket Developmental Committee headed by veteran Secretary/CEO Hilbert Foster have started early preparations for both programmes in an effort to fulfil all of their objectives.

The Annual Cricket Academy has been hosted since 1991 and for 2017 would be hosted from the 11th of July to the 21st of July at the Area ‘H’ Ground in Rose Hall Town from 9AM to 1PM. The Academy would be catering for 100 young cricketers and would be conducted by Head Coach Delbert Hicks. Youths would be taught the basics in batting, bowling, fielding, wicketkeeping, while they would also be involved in several classroom lectures and practice matches.

Lectures would include topics such as Drug Abuse, History of Cricket, Suicide, Structure of West Indies Cricket, Personal Hygiene, Role of a Sports Ambassador, Peer Pressure and Public Speaking among others. The Management of the Club would provide all gears, cricket balls and educational materials for the Academy, while snacks would be provided on a daily basis.

Outstanding Cricketers at the Academy would receive special prizes while each attendee would receive a school bag to assist them to stay in school and obtain an educational background. The academy is opened to all youths across Berbice between the ages of 8 to 18 years and registration forms are available at the Area “H’ Ground between the hours of 8AM to 6PM Monday to Saturday.

The Annual Republic Bank Summer Camp would also start on the 11th of July at the Area ‘H’ Ground and would cater for 60 Grade Six Students preparing for Secondary School in September. The main objectives of this programme are to prepare the students for a successful transition from Primary to Secondary School, to promote the importance of Education and to assist the students to understand their roles as Role Models to their peers. The Class would be conducted by a Senior Educator and Students would be taught Mathematics, English, Social Studies, Integrated Science, Physical Education and basic Spanish. They would also be involved in a wide range of lectures on Peer Pressure, Choosing Friends, Manners in the Classroom and Personal Hygiene among others, while they would be exposed to basic coaching on how to play cricket.

The Club would provide all educational materials and entrance fee is free. Outstanding students will be awarded with trophies, medals and special gifts. Parents of Grade Six Students are encouraged to register them.