A remarkable achievement for the boys and Technical staff – GFF President

Jun 06, 2017 Sports 0

Kaieteur Sport sought the views of the GFF President Wayne Forde on the achievement

Wayne Forde

of the National Under-15 Team in St. Martin.

Following are the questions posed and Forde’ answers.
KS – Your immediate thoughts on the U15s overall victory?
WF – A remarkable achievement for the boys and Technical staff and a beautifully historic moment for Guyana’s Football Development. They went there with a plan and were able to execute that plan, we are so proud of these boys.
KS – What would you say have been the reason (s) for this level of success which is a first for Guyana?
WF – I have every reason to believe that God is now in charge of the future of Guyana’s Football which leaves the Executive Committee with the simple task of communicating a clear vision, implementing the structures to support that vision and finding the right people to bring that vision to life. We have been able to do all of this in a very short period and this is the result of that.
KS – What has been the level of investment overall (financial, human and otherwise) that would have added up to this level of returns?
WF – The GFF has more than doubled its investment in youth development and grassroots programmes. The Academy Training Center (ATC) is the pillar of our football development strategy hence we have allocated significant human and other resources to that project.
KS – What measures would be put in place to ensure that as a nation, we build on this success?
WF – We are in desperate need of help from the Government and Corporate Guyana in order to support the ATC programme. This programme will reposition Guyana within the CFU and CONCACAF in the coming years. We still have a very long way to go but the path is clear, we will get there.
KS – Was there any corporate support for the Team’s participation and if so, which entities?
WF – We approached the Government and is very optimistic that they will respond favourably. Mr. George Mc Donald of Banks DIH made a significant contribution to the tour as well.
KS – Who would you like to single out for special mention in terms of the overall success?
WF – I would like to single out team GFF, the Executive Committee, the Technical Director and his staff, the players, the parents and everyone that is praying for us.

Junior Jaguars create history by winning SOUALIGA U-15 Tournament in St. Martin

Guyana's Junior Under-15 Jaguars created history when they stopped the home team, St. Martin compliments of a Jermaine Garrett goal to win the SOUALIGA Tournament 1-0 on Sunday evening last, in the...
Hand-in-Hand Inter-County 3-day Cricket …Berbice prevail in low scoring encounter over Nat U-17s

Xtreme Clean & Maintenance /GT Beer 'Gold Rush' Futsal Tournament…Game 2 could be the clash of the night

BFA/J's Golden Arrow U-20 Tourney..Paradise and Cougars to clash in Saturday's final; NA United and Hopetown play for third

Annual Cricket Academy and Republic Bank Summer Camp…RHTY&SC Cricket teams extends invitation for youths to attend

Guyana NRA Smallbore Practical Pistol Match …Hopkinson takes senior top spot; Merriman, junior/beginners

Cricket Coach Daniel Richmond laid to rest

