Xtreme Clean & Maintenance /GT Beer ‘Gold Rush’ Futsal Tournament…Packed house anticipated as top teams battle for quarter-final spots

A packed house is anticipated to be in attendance when the second night of round robin action in the inaugural Xtreme Clean & Maintenance /GT Beer ‘Gold Rush’ Futsal Tournament resumes tomorrow evening, at the National Gymnasium.

Part of the action in the Xtreme Clean & Maintenance /GT Beer ‘Gold Rush’ Futsal Tournament.

Among the teams that will be aiming to secure wins are Sparta Boss, Tiger Bay, Back Circle, North Ruimveldt, Sophia, Agricola Champion Boys and Broad Street Bullies.
These teams are amongst the best in the business in the shorter format, but find themselves under severe pressure to advance following lacklustre performances on the first night of the round robin segment.
However, all of them are promising improved performances tomorrow night as they seek to make it to the next phase and be in with a chance to reach the business end.
The reality is that many of them are stacked with players of high quality in the format so fans can brace themselves for a night of enthralling encounters.
Sparta Boss, who face Tucville, will be led by the usually goal hungry Devon Millington and Gregory Richardson, while Eusi Phillips, Sheldon Shepherd and Cleon Forrester are all capable of being match winners.
Tucville will have in their line-up the likes of Jermin Junior, Dennis Edwards and Jahal Greaves.
Another matchup that has bragging rights and psychological implications at stake is the one between Bent Street and Future Stars.
These two teams were the most impressive in the earlier round and they both have maximum points so it will be interesting to see if they put all out on the line to secure their spot in the quarter-finals.
Joshua Browne, Konata Manning, O’Kenie Fraser and Job Caesar are the key to victory for Bent Street, while Akeemo Anthony and Keiron Solomon are expected to play similar roles for Future Stars.
All the other games have comparable importance so fans are in for a treat.
The winning team will receive $500,000 and the championship trophy, while second, third and fourth placed finishers take home $200,000, $100,000 and $50,000 respectively.
The Most Valuable Player (MVP) will be given $50,000.
The night’s matchups are seen below:
(Group C) Broad Street vs Plaisance 19:00
(Group C) Group Bent Street vs Future Stars 19:30
(Group B) Back Circle vs North Ruimveldt 20:00
(Group B) Albouystown vs Tiger Bay 20:30
(Group A) Agricola vs Sophia 21:00
(Group A) Sparta Boss vs Tucville 21:30

