Mocha Sixth Bridge on verge of collapsing

Jun 05, 2017

“Sixth Bridge,” which is used to gained access into Mocha, East Bank Demerara has been in a deplorable state for the longest while.
Residents are calling on the relevant authorities to repair the structure.
They say numerous complaints have been made with regard to the state of the bridge, but no one has responded.
The residents are fearful that the bridge will collapse, resulting in injury, damage to vehicles, and hindering access to the community.
Although there are other bridges which can be used to gain access to the community, villagers say they want that bridge to be repaired as soon as possible.
School children would usually cross the bridge and stand beneath the nearby bus shed to await transportation or to shelter from the elements.

One of the rotting beams on the bridge

A few of the holes in the bridge

“I would not advise anyone to use that bridge at nights or if they are visually impaired. The bridge has some huge holes and the boards are loose,” a resident said.
On Saturday, truck driver Tim lost thousands of dollars of ground provision after the vehicle got stuck in a hole on the bridge.
“This is utter nonsense. Imagine my vehicle could have fallen in the trench. My wife and I could have been injured. Who would have taken responsibility for this? Who would have helped me repair the damage? This bridge has been like this for the longest while. It needs urgent repairs.”
Another resident said that a few months ago, someone placed four drums in the middle of the bridge and erected a sign which read Bridge closed. The woman stated that after a few weeks however, persons removed the drums and began using the bridge again since no one came to fix it.

