Man struck and killed by speeding car

– suspect in custody

A forty two year old farm labourer was yesterday morning struck down by a speeding car along the Number 19 Road at around 01:30 hrs.

Dead is Michael Andre Totaram aka ‘Punk Man’ of Adelphi Village, East Canje Berbice. The driver has been identified as Emanuel Luther, 21, of Lad Lane New Amsterdam, Berbice.

According to reports gathered, Luther rented a car from an individual from Fyrish Village and was using it to work for the taxi service he is employed with. He was said to be proceeding to Rose Hall Town when he struck down ‘something’.

He reportedly stopped the car, and upon checking observed that his number plate was broken, but didn’t see anything on the roadway.

Luther told investigators that he jumped back into his car and continued the journey to Rose Hall to pick up passengers. He stated that on his way back to New Amsterdam his car encountered a mechanical problem and “shut down” in the vicinity where the man was struck down.

He made contact with the taxi service he worked with and requested a new car to transport the stranded passengers to their destination while he remained trying to fix the car.

Divisional Commander Ian Amsterdam said that ranks on the police mobile patrol received information of a hit and run.

They responded to the scene and saw Totaram lying on the roadway. He was immediately rushed to the New Ansterdam Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The ranks returned to the scene when they noticed an individual trying to fix his car a short distance away. They then questioned and detained the driver at the Reliance Police Station. He was driving motor car PSS 6395 at the time of the accident.

A sister of the victim, Juliet Mc Pherson of Adelphi Village, stated that two policemen visited her home yesterday morning and informed her that her brother was involved in an accident.

According to her, Totaram is an alcoholic and has been working with a cattle farmer for just over three weeks. It is her belief that her brother may have been intoxicated and wandering along the roadway when he was struck.

His body is presently at the Arokium Funeral Home.