Latest update June 5th, 2017 12:24 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Local company gets international award

Jun 05, 2017 News 0

 

Essential Supplies Inc, headed by Mr. Lloyd Singh, received the International Quality Summit Award in the Diamond Category. The award was made by Business Initiative Directions (BID) and BID Group One.
This organisation created the Quality and Leadership Recognition Program aimed at providing successful companies and organizations with the technical and marketing tools to achieve excellence and focus on quality in order to consolidate their positions as leaders in their business fields and sectors.
The International Quality Convention in New York and the International Quality Summit Award are the main instruments of the BID Quality and Leadership Recognition Program, gathering companies and organizations from all over the world in the pursuit of Quality.

President Jose Prieto presents the award to Mrs. Lloyd Singh, Mr. Lloyd Singh is third from left

Essential Supplies Inc has been selected to join this global quest for excellence, becoming a prime example of a quality-driven organization.
It is an honor to recognize Essential Supplies Inc of Guyana for its Commitment to Quality, Leadership, Technology and Innovation in the continuous search for Excellence, said BID President Jose E. Prieto. The BID Quality Award, presented at the Marriott Marquis Convention Hall in New York, by Mr. José E. Prieto, and received by Mr. Lloyd Singh, CEO symbolizes international recognition of leadership in Quality of Essential Supplies Inc., for following the path to continuous quality improvement.

More in this category

Sports

Caesar sprints to 100m gold at South American Junior Championships

Caesar sprints to 100m gold at South American Junior Championships

Jun 04, 2017

Bright also strikes gold Guyana’s Compton Caesar and Chantoba Bright struck gold yesterday to excite a decent start for Guyana on day one of the South American Junior Championships at the National...
Read More
ECB Busta Cricket Festival is back on the calendar

ECB Busta Cricket Festival is back on the

Jun 04, 2017

The Cliff Anderson Schools’ boxing programme can be a delightful initiative

The Cliff Anderson Schools’ boxing programme...

Jun 04, 2017

All set for GAPF fundraising BBQ & Deadlift Competition today

All set for GAPF fundraising BBQ & Deadlift...

Jun 04, 2017

Boxing Association forced to throw in the towel on AMBC plans

Boxing Association forced to throw in the towel...

Jun 04, 2017

Delroy Tyrrell on TT CCCAN Swim Team

Delroy Tyrrell on TT CCCAN Swim Team

Jun 04, 2017

Port Kaituma getting ready to host football, cricket and dominoes

Port Kaituma getting ready to host football,...

Jun 04, 2017

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491.
Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

> Demerara Harbour Bridge [...]

> Berbice Bridge [...]