Local company gets international award

Essential Supplies Inc, headed by Mr. Lloyd Singh, received the International Quality Summit Award in the Diamond Category. The award was made by Business Initiative Directions (BID) and BID Group One.

This organisation created the Quality and Leadership Recognition Program aimed at providing successful companies and organizations with the technical and marketing tools to achieve excellence and focus on quality in order to consolidate their positions as leaders in their business fields and sectors.

The International Quality Convention in New York and the International Quality Summit Award are the main instruments of the BID Quality and Leadership Recognition Program, gathering companies and organizations from all over the world in the pursuit of Quality.

Essential Supplies Inc has been selected to join this global quest for excellence, becoming a prime example of a quality-driven organization.

It is an honor to recognize Essential Supplies Inc of Guyana for its Commitment to Quality, Leadership, Technology and Innovation in the continuous search for Excellence, said BID President Jose E. Prieto. The BID Quality Award, presented at the Marriott Marquis Convention Hall in New York, by Mr. José E. Prieto, and received by Mr. Lloyd Singh, CEO symbolizes international recognition of leadership in Quality of Essential Supplies Inc., for following the path to continuous quality improvement.