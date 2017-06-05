Latest update June 5th, 2017 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

IMF Directors commend Guyana’s “sound” economic policies – Finance Minister

Jun 05, 2017 News 0

The political opposition has been extremely critical of the Government’s management of the economy. In spite of these ramblings, the Government recently announced that it has received favourable preliminary reviews from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) which will soon release its latest report on Guyana’s economic health.

Minister of Finance, Winston Jordan

Minister of State, Joseph Harmon disclosed last week that Finance Minister Winston Jordan was the one who passed on the good news to Cabinet recently.
Harmon said that Jordan specifically briefed Cabinet about the staff report on Guyana 2017 Article IV Consultation and the Financial Sector Stability Assessment (FSSA) that was considered by the Board of the Executive Directors of the IMF on May 24, 2017.
Jordan reported that the IMF Directors commended the sound macro-economic policies of Guyana which helped to realize healthy growth and maintaining levels necessary for a sustainable path.
The Finance Minister reported that the Directors were supportive of the actions currently being implemented regarding fiscal accounts, including Value Added Tax (VAT) reform and initiatives to improve tax administration.
The Directors also welcomed Guyana’s plans to establish an appropriate fiscal framework for oil revenues and the plan to establish a Sovereign Wealth Fund.
The Directors also agreed that the medium for long term prospects for Guyana were positive and encouraged the continued implementation of strong policies that will engender debt and fiscal sustainability while facilitating inclusive growth.

More in this category

Sports

Caesar sprints to 100m gold at South American Junior Championships

Caesar sprints to 100m gold at South American Junior Championships

Jun 04, 2017

Bright also strikes gold Guyana’s Compton Caesar and Chantoba Bright struck gold yesterday to excite a decent start for Guyana on day one of the South American Junior Championships at the National...
Read More
ECB Busta Cricket Festival is back on the calendar

ECB Busta Cricket Festival is back on the

Jun 04, 2017

The Cliff Anderson Schools’ boxing programme can be a delightful initiative

The Cliff Anderson Schools’ boxing programme...

Jun 04, 2017

All set for GAPF fundraising BBQ & Deadlift Competition today

All set for GAPF fundraising BBQ & Deadlift...

Jun 04, 2017

Boxing Association forced to throw in the towel on AMBC plans

Boxing Association forced to throw in the towel...

Jun 04, 2017

Delroy Tyrrell on TT CCCAN Swim Team

Delroy Tyrrell on TT CCCAN Swim Team

Jun 04, 2017

Port Kaituma getting ready to host football, cricket and dominoes

Port Kaituma getting ready to host football,...

Jun 04, 2017

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491.
Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

> Demerara Harbour Bridge [...]

> Berbice Bridge [...]