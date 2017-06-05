Hand-in-Hand U-19 Inter-County 3-Day Cricket …Perez’s masterful 95 lights up Eve Leary

Nedd, Tyndall take 4-wkt hauls at Everest

By Sean Devers

A masterful 95 from Raymond Perez gave Demerara a 129-run lead against Essequibo at Eve Leary, while four-wicket hauls from National U-17 left-arm spinner Ashmead Nedd and Berbice pacer Sylus Tyndall resulted in both teams being dismissed for 86 at Everest as the GCB’s Hand-in-Hand three-day Inter-County U-19 Cricket tournament bowled off yesterday.

The National U-17s were 5-2 in their second innings as Kevin Christian (1) and night watchman Kelvin Umroa (0) were removed by Keith Simpson. Orlando Jailall (0) is the not out batsman.

At Eve Leary, Essequibo lost their last four wickets for no runs to slump to 106 despite a swashbuckling 25 with four fours and a six from powerful fast bowler Joshua Jones, 22 from Skipper Mark Williams and 15 from Stephon Campbell.

Keshram Seyhodan (3-27) and Sagar Hetheramani (2-1) did the damage for Demerara who ended day one on 235-5. Perez reached the boundary 11 times in his 125-ball and 189-minute 95, while West Indies U-19 selectee Joshua Persaud stroked five fours in his 49-ball and 80-minute 31.

Ramnarine Chetura (23*) and Renaldo Ali- Mohamed (21) also chipped in as left-arm spinner Joel Fortune took 3-49.

Essequibo elected to bat on a good track and slow outfield and quickly lost Mark Ramsammy (2); run out at 7-1 before Williams and Campbell took the score to 40 when Williams was dismissed by Keshan Singh.

It was confirmed by the Demerara Manager that Singh did not eat Lunch since no vegetarian meal was sent for him yesterday although this was done in the 50-over competition. His parents arrived at 13:10 after being notified of the situation.

Kurt Lovell (8) was run out at 54 before Seyhodan got rid of the left-handed Campbell, edging a flick to cover, four runs later.

Mahendra Persaud (3) was lbw to Richie Looknauth, bowling impressively with his remodeled action and when Chanderpaul Mohabir (11) was run out Essequibo had slipped to 70-6.

Jones dumped Seyhodan for consecutive boundaries and along with Sheldon Charles took the score to 83-6 by Lunch. But with the score on 106 Charles (9) was caught and bowled by Seyhodan and the end was as swift as it was embarrassing for the Essequibians.

Baskar Yadram got going with pugnacious boundaries off Jones and quickly galloped to 16 before Jones, the quickest bowler in the competition, uprooted his stumps with a fast, straight ball at 31-1.

Perez and Persaud both played an array of enterprising shots and benefited from sloppy catching and strange field placing by a team woefully short of cricket in Essequibo and by Tea the score was 86-1.

After the break Perez, who was dropped at slip on 14, was put down off successive balls by the Keeper off Fortune before a brief drizzle stopped play after one over.

When play resumed Persaud (16) was dropped at slip off of Charles as the butter fingered Essequibians grassed eight catches and failed to support the bowlers in the field.

A gorgeous cover driven boundary by Perez off Jones was arguable the shot of the day as he reached his 50 with eight fours from 88 minutes of batting before an impeccably timed flick by Persaud off Charles, reached the boundary like a bullet.

The 84-run stand was finally broken when Persaud was bowled with a beauty which left him off the seam and Mohabir had struck at 115-2. It was soon 136-3 when Gavin Boodwah (11) was bowled by Fortune, who presented too many lose balls and bowled too fast.

When Fortune flighted, Ali-Mohammed dumped him for six but in attempting to repeat the shot next ball, was well taken at long-off at 164-4.

When five short of his second Inter-County U-19 ton this season, Perez who was beginning to tire, was lbw to Fortune at 196-5.

Chetura and Looknauth made the most of a succession of full tosses from Lovell to put their team in a commanding position by the time bails were lifted.

At Everest, The U-17s without openers Baskar Yadram and Alex Algoo due to CXC Exams, lost Jailall (1) and Christian (1) and were on the ropes at 3-2 before a 33-run partnership between Kevlon Anderson and Junior Sinclair (16) revived the position.

Sinclair was lbw to Kevin Sinclair at 36-3 before they slumped to 57-5 at Lunch with Anderson stroking the ball with consummate ease. But when he departed for 39 with four boundaries the U-17 collapsed as Tyndall mopped up the tail to end with 4-13. He was supported by Simpson (2-21) and Kevin Sinclair (2-26).

A handful of fans watched one of lowest standard of Inter-County U-19 cricket as Berbice tumbled to 86 as only Tyndall (16) and Adrian Sukwah (11) offered token resistance. Nedd continued from where he left off in the One-Day format with 4-30 and was supported by fellow left-arm spinner Umroa (3-20).

This game could be over today since the U-17s lead by just five runs with eight wickets in hand.

Play in both matches is set to commence at 10:00hrs today.