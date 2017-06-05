Latest update June 5th, 2017 12:59 AM

GAPF Fund Raising Deadlift Competition…Lisa Oudit and Carlos Petterson emerge male and female winners

Jun 05, 2017 Sports 0

By Franklin Wilson

Lisa Oudit – Buddy’s Gym

Witnessed by the United States of America Ambassador to Guyana, Perry Holloway, the Guyana Amateur Powerlifting Federation (GAPF) yesterday hosted a successful fundraising bar-b-que and Dealdlift competition at the Saint Stanislaus College Auditorium.
Emerging as the respective female and male champions were Lisa Oudit of Buddy’s Gym and Carlos Petterson of Scott Carlise Fitness Centre.
Oudit, with a bodyweight of 78.4kg coming up against Jacquline Toney (72.74kg), did enough to win the Overall female trophy for lifting the most weights as well as the first place trophy among the female competitors.
The Buddy’s Gym athlete had a best lift of 120kg to end with 111.1 Wilks Points which was enough top land her the first place in both instances. Toney could only muster 105kgs to end with 101.8 Wilks points.
In the men’s competition, Petterson, with a bodyweight of 93.4kg despite failing his last attempt at 706 lbs did enough to win overall from second placed Rashleigh Bentick (77.16kg) of Fitness Paradise Gym and third placed Bishen Sasenarine (80.84kg) of Outkast Gym.
Petterson’s best lift was 300kg which enabled him to put accumulate 188.1 Wilks points and that was more than enough to land him the winning trophy for male competitors as well as the overall trophy for the male lifting the most weights.
Taking the runner-up trophy was Bentick who had a best lift of 225kgs for a Wilks Points of 157.3. Taking the third place trophy was Sasenarine who achieved a best lift of 185kgs and Wilks Points of 125.5.

Carlos Petterson – Scott Carlise Fitness Centre.

GAPF President Ed Caesar expressed gratitude to all the fans and supporters who were present including Ambassador Hollaway for the tangible support as the federation seeks to ensure that their full team attends the annual NAPF/Caribbean and NAPF/FESUPO Powerlifting Championships in Orlando Florida from July 3-8, next.
Among the entities lending support to date are Fitness Express, Bounty Farm Ltd. which provided the chicken for yesterday’s bar-b-que, David Persaud Investment Ltd., and Trophy Stall which presented the trophies for yesterday’s top performers.

