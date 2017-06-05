Death penalty for C’tyne man who murdered mother-in-law

Latest update June 5th, 2017 12:54 AM
By Malisa Playter Harry
Corentyne resident Ian Saraswatie, who murdered his mother-in-law in December, 2014, was sentenced to death last week after a mixed jury at the Berbice High Court found him guilty of the crime.
Neelawattie Isaac also known as ‘Navita’, 36, was hacked to death on December 16, 2014, at Whim Village, Corentyne. The accused also badly chopped his wife, Serojine Isaac.
Saraswatie was represented by attorneys Tania Clements and Horatio Edmonson. Nine witnesses were called to the stand.
According to the facts of the case, Neelawattie Isaac was at her brother’s house at Whim, Corentyne, when Saraswatie walked into the kitchen armed with a cutlass and dealt Isaac a chop to the head, He then turned to his wife Serojine Isaac who was with his mother-in-law in the kitchen and began chopping her about the body.
Serojine Isaac, during her testimony told the court that a few days prior to the attack, she had left the accused and was residing with her mother.
She related that Saraswatie, who was an alcoholic, would become very abusive when under the influence.
After the attack, both women were rushed to the Port Mourant Hospital, while relatives apprehended the suspect.
The mother-in-law was then transferred to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital and then later to the Georgetown Public Hospital, where she succumbed.
