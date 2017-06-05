Businessman found dead with gunshot wound

– suicide suspected

A 59-year-old saw-miller was found dead in his Nandy Park, East Bank Demerara yard at around 06.00hrs yesterday with a gunshot around to his head.

‘A’ Division Commander Marlon Chapman gave the victim’s name as Praboo Persaud.

According to Chapman, Persaud’s wife returned from an errand to find that her husband was not at home.

She decided to scour the exterior of the premises and that was when she made a rather gruesome discovery.

Kaieteur News has learnt that upon checking at the back of the yard, the man’s wife found Persaud lying on his back in a cot with a gunshot wound to the head and his licensed .32 handgun nearby.

This newspaper was informed that Persaud was dealing with mental health issues and was undergoing counseling. He was scheduled to attend a clinic sometime this week.

According to reports, Persaud, who owned a sawmill and worked in the interior, had asked his wife to go out and instructed her that upon her return “she should walk with somebody.”

The wife, accompanied by a maid, eventually returned, but could not find Persaud in the house. She then looked outside and saw her husband’s body.

At the Nandy Park residence, relatives were reluctant to speak, as they gathered to console the man’s grief stricken wife and son.