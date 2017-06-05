Bandits shoot woman in stomach in attempt to steal car

– attack occurred near police station

Police were last night trying to track down two bandits who shot a 44-year-old woman in the stomach outside her residence at Lot 2, Victoria Road, Plaisance, East Coast Demerara.

The attack occurred at around 22.00hrs, about six houses away from the Sparendaam Police Station.

The victim was identified as Jewel Gibson. She is reportedly employed as a librarian with the Guyana Defence Force.

The robbers made off with Gibson’s cell phone, house keys, and the keys for the Toyota Premio she was driving. The victim was also wearing a gold chain, but an associate of Gibson’s was unable to say whether this was stolen.

A woman who lives at the same premises as the victim said that Gibson had just arrived home and had turned into the driveway when she was attacked.

The woman said she was inside when she heard “a popping sound.” She then heard Gibson screaming, and on looking outside, saw a man “leaning into” Gibson’s vehicle. The woman said that she alerted her husband, who went outside. However, by then, the robber and an accomplice had fled.

The tenant and her husband took Gibson to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC). She was said to be conscious and her condition is stable. Kaieteur News understands that the bullet exited through Gibson’s side.

The tenant believes that the robbers had intended to make off with Gibson’s car, which she only acquired a few months ago.