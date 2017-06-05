After years of alleged harassment by neighbor…Frustrated policewoman seeks Force’s help to end dispute

You would think that being a cop comes with some advantages—like having the support of your colleagues when you need it the most.

But that’s reportedly not the case for one very frustrated policewoman.

The rank, a corporal, says she has been enduring harassment for years from her neighbor, and has failed to have the matter resolved despite filing several complaints at various police stations.

At the risk of her facing disciplinary action, relatives of the police corporal have approached Kaieteur News, in the hope of finally putting an end to the woman’s torment.

The constable and her neighbour share a ‘range’ house in West Ruimveldt Housing Scheme.

She alleged that for years, the man has been deliberately causing her home to be flooded by breaking a pipeline that runs from his home to hers.

He allegedly also damaged her fence, septic tank and, because of his connections at a telephone company, even caused her landline phone to be disconnected for four months, without her owing a balance on it.

Once, when she painted her fence, the neighbour allegedly cleaned his vehicle with a pressure washer near the fence. In doing so, he also washed off most of the still-drying paint and caused dirt to stick onto whatever paint was left on the fence.

The policewoman said that some of her junior colleagues were willing to assist her and based on the statements taken and investigations done, they informed her that her neighbour would be charged for damaging her property.

But in the end this never happened because, as with previous incidents, her neighbour usually contacted a particular lawyer, who would allegedly then contact a senior police rank.

Following that, the mother of one would be informed by her colleagues that there wasn’t sufficient evidence to lay charges.

Through the grapevine, she would be told that it was the senior officer who summoned the junior ranks and instructed them not to go forward with charges. She alleged that this has happened repeatedly.

This is a single working mother who does all she can to beautify her home and make it comfortable enough for herself and child.

“I work very hard and every time I do something in my home, he destroys it. I dig a drain so the water can run out and my place wouldn’t be flood but he paid some carpenters to do some work in his yard and they block up my drain. They break my fence and all my pipe lines,” the policewoman said in tears.

“It is overbearing. It’s affecting me a great lot with my work. He has contacts, including engineers that he calls.

I am suffering tremendously with losses in this house. I cannot take it any longer.”

She claims that her neighbour carries out his destructive acts whenever she is not at home. Last week, as soon as she left home for work, her neighbour allegedly broke the main pipeline that runs into her apartment, thereby flooding her home.

For last month, her neighbour allegedly caused her home to be flooded at least four times.

She is now appealing to senior officials in the Force to intervene in this situation since she has exhausted all other options.