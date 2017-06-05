$90M in cocaine allegedly from Guyana, Suriname seized in Jamaica

Police in Jamaica have seized some $90M in cocaine that was allegedly shipped from Guyana and Suriname.

The drugs were reportedly found on Wednesday in containers at the Gordon Quay at the Kingston Container Terminal.

According to the Gleaner, the initial value of the 141 pounds of cocaine allegedly seized on two separate shipments from Guyana and Suriname was estimated at $77 million.

Reports are that about 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, four containers shipped from Guyana and Suriname were searched and found to contain 56 parcels of cocaine weighing approximately 64 kilograms.

No one was arrested in connection with the seizure.

Last May, ranks from the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) in Guyana had focused attention on the suspects following the discovery of some 84.986 kilogrammes (187 pounds) of cocaine worth $550M in lumber at the Lot 227 Zeelugt, East Bank Essequibo premises of Akeem Mohamed.

The bust was made just as the lumber was being packed into a truck.

The drug agency stated that ranks had searched a truck laden with several pallets of 1×6 dressed lumber boards prepared for export. Several pieces of boards were drilled randomly by the ranks and revealed a whitish substance.

The lumber was packed at a sawmill located at Lookout, East Bank Essequibo belonging to Narine Lall to be transported to a wharf in Georgetown and then shipped to the United States of America, CANU stated.

Lall, who is said to be out of the jurisdiction, is wanted by the counter narcotics agency.

CANU has since filed drug trafficking charges against racing bike champion Stephen Vieira, Narine Lall (for whom an arrest warrant was issued) Tazim Gafoor, Sherwayne De Abreu, and Nazim Gafoor, for trafficking in narcotics.