$400M upgrade for urban roads in three regions

As Government works to improve the quality of roads across the country, 13 urban roads in Regions Four, Six and Seven will benefit from much needed rehabilitation and construction.

At the recent post cabinet press briefing, Minister of State Joseph Harmon disclosed that over $400M in contracts was awarded to execute rehabilitative works.

In Region Four, three major roads in Sophia have been identified for rehabilitation. This is a community that has long been clamoring for proper roads. The residents of that community have long held the view that much has not been done by the previous administration to fix the many impassable roads.

When the APNU+AFC administration came to power in 2015, the administration promised to address many of these issues. Contracts were awarded for the construction and rehabilitation of three major roads in Sophia.

The ‘B’ Field Main Access Road in Sophia will have a $56M upgrade. This is a major access road that serves as an interlink to other sections of the city.

Additionally, Front Road Block ‘E’ Sophia will also be upgraded to the tune of $41M. Those works will be undertaken by S Jagmohan Construction Services Limited.

In what appears to be a shift away from preferring popular roads to be repaved and re-done, Plum Park Road in Sophia will also be rehabilitated at a $41M price tag.

Also on the list of Georgetown roads to be done are Cane View Avenue and Penny Lane Street, in South Ruimveldt. Additionally, D’Andrade Street and roads in Section ‘K’ Campbellville Road will receive a $48M upgrade. These roads have been in a less than satisfactory condition for many years. Residents in the areas have been calling for government intervention in addressing this infrastructural issue.

In Region Six, East Berbice, Corentyne four major roads will be upgraded to the tune of $89M. Middle Street Queenstown in Corriverton will be upgraded at a cost of $21M. The other three roads earmarked for works are Second Cross Street Rose Hall, south of the public road; Republic and King Streets. Phase two New Amsterdam and Main Street Phase one New Amsterdam.

In Region Seven, three major roads in Bartica have been identified for rehabilitation as well. These works will cost the government $91M and will see Main Access Road in the Four Miles Housing Scheme; other road networks and Front Road Bartica rehabilitated.

Bartica recently became a town and has been undergoing infrastructural transformation. There are also major works ongoing on the Stelling that is to be completed by year end.

Upon completion, the facility will boast a shopping centre, modern air conditioned seating facilities for passengers among some of the amenities that will form part of the new edifice.