Vincentian artist mounts exhibition in Georgetown

During this week, Guyanese will have an opportunity to view the work of Vincentian multi-media artist, goldsmith and photographer, Josette Norris.

The exhibition of paintings, conceptual art and jewelry by the artist will be hosted at 160 Waterloo Street, North Cummingsburg, Georgetown.

The art exhibition will feature a variety of artistic media, one of a kind costume jewelry fashioned from indigenous material, copper, silver, nickel silver, brass, semi-precious stones and objets trouvé.

Featuring among the exhibits are tributes to Colin Garland (Jamaican/Australian artist) friend and former tutor of the exhibitor and a portrait of world-renowned jazz musician and poet Vincentian Ellsworth “Shake” Keane.

Norris works from her studio at her home in Pembroke, St. Vincent painting and producing one of a kind jewelry and craft under the trade name Bijoux Josette.

She also makes and designs fashion jewelry for presentations staged by designer, Kimya Glasgow, her niece. Apart from her focus on painting and jewelry she also dabbles in ceramics and graphics in her spare time and is an avid photographer doing occasional weddings and other significant celebrations.

The artist has a keen interest in documenting in water colour, old Vincentian houses and structures. These are available in print form in St. Vincent. Some of her paintings, mainly in acrylic, adorn the walls of many businesses and homes in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, and others have been shown at Regional exhibitions and in Paris, Washington, D.C.

Over the past few years Norris has been a frequent visitor to Guyana, where her daughter, Samara Murphy, lives with her husband, Ronald Burch-Smith, and her grandson Grayson.

The idea to stage an exhibition in Guyana came from her son-in-law and grew out of her appreciation for the country’s rich cultural heritage.

Because of the fragile nature of her work the artist asks that visitors do not bring children under the age of 13.

The exhibition is free and is open to the public from tomorrow to Saturday, June 10, from 11AM to 6PM daily. Visitors can look forward to an exciting and rewarding experience.