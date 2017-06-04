SVN Dojo turns in good performance as new comer at Kyokushinkai C/ships

Latest update June 4th, 2017 12:20 AM
Last Sunday at the Guyana International kyokushinkai Martial Arts Academy Junior
National Championships at the Wales Community Development Centre, led by their Instructor, Master Cheteram Mortley, twelve students from the SVN Dojo of West Coast Demerara, turned in a very good performance as the new comer.
The students competing in the Kata division for the first time won 8 medals: 2 gold, 4 silvers & 2 bronzers. They are as follows:
In the coloured belt 10 – 12 yrs. Division
Manjo Lachhman = silver
Shaahid Viera = bronze
13 – 15 yrs. Division
Rajiv Ramdat = silver
Randy Persaud = bronze
Brown belt division: 13 – 15 yrs.
Simon Taylor = gold
Narindra Somwaru = silver
Black belt division: 13 – 15 yrs.
Darmesh Singh = gold
Khemchan Seenanan = silver
The SVN Dojo team also received a trophy for their performance, while the other team members
Jim-Ming, John Saugh, Rosneil James and Tejchan Singh were awarded by Soke Nazim Yassim for their efforts.
