SVN Dojo turns in good performance as new comer at Kyokushinkai C/ships

Last Sunday at the Guyana International kyokushinkai Martial Arts Academy Junior

National Championships at the Wales Community Development Centre, led by their Instructor, Master Cheteram Mortley, twelve students from the SVN Dojo of West Coast Demerara, turned in a very good performance as the new comer.

The students competing in the Kata division for the first time won 8 medals: 2 gold, 4 silvers & 2 bronzers. They are as follows:

In the coloured belt 10 – 12 yrs. Division

Manjo Lachhman = silver

Shaahid Viera = bronze

13 – 15 yrs. Division

Rajiv Ramdat = silver

Randy Persaud = bronze

Brown belt division: 13 – 15 yrs.

Simon Taylor = gold

Narindra Somwaru = silver

Black belt division: 13 – 15 yrs.

Darmesh Singh = gold

Khemchan Seenanan = silver

The SVN Dojo team also received a trophy for their performance, while the other team members

Jim-Ming, John Saugh, Rosneil James and Tejchan Singh were awarded by Soke Nazim Yassim for their efforts.