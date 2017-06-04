Rose Hall 175th Anniversary Celebration…RHTY&SC, Corbin Media Group signs agreement for Publication of Magazine

Guyana’s leading youth and sports organisation, the Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club, M.S from the 19th of August to the 15th of September would be hosting a series of activities to mark the 175th Anniversary of

the purchase of Rose Hall Village by 57 free slaves. The newly liberated slaves formed themselves into a cooperative group and purchased the village then known as Area Nine from European Planter John Baird on August 20th, 1842.

The Club with the official blessings of Vijai Ramoo and the Rose Hall Town Council would be organising a series of activities that includes a religious service, Day of Sports, 5/5 Cricket Tournament, Career and Business Fair, Health Fair, Evening of Music, Yard Fowl Curry Competition, Educational Competition, Public Feeding, Tourist Posters, Military Parade, Honouring of Founders, Community Project and Feeding of the Poor programme among others. The celebration would be held under the theme of “Celebrating the legacy of vision of our founding fathers”. The entire township would also be decorated with flags and logos of the celebration, while poles would be painted with colours of the National and Rose Hall Town Flag.

On Wednesday last, the eight cricket teams of the Club and the Corbin Media Group signed an agreement for the publication of a full coloured magazine to mark the anniversary. The Magazine would include messages from President David Granger, Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo, RHTY&SC Secretary/CEO Hilbert Foster, Mayor Vijai Ramoo and Town Clerk Natasha Munroe. Other articles would feature outstanding personalities of the township, major developments over the years, historical sites, major personal achievements and features on the RHTY&SC, the Central Corentyne Chambers of Commerce and the ST. Francis Community Developers – three outstanding NGO’s based in the township. There would also be articles on the township’s leadership over the years and religious places of worship along with several pages of pictorial review.

Club Secretary/CEO Hilbert Foster and Vice President Mark Papannah have been mandated to work along with Publisher of the Corbin Media Group, Simeon Corbin to make sure that the magazine is ready for official launching on the 20th of August. The long serving Secretary/CEO expressed gratitude to the Corbin Media Group, publisher of the popular GEM Magazine, for coming on board with the RHTY&SC and expressed confidence that the glossy magazine would be a lifelong souvenir for Rose Hall residents and visitors to the township. The magazine would be distributed free of cost both locally and overseas. Under the agreement, CMG would provide all the information and photos.

Foster also issued an appeal to the corporate sector to support the magazine by taking out advertisements. The eight cricket teams organising the 175th Anniversary are the Farfan and Mendes Under 15, Bakewell Under 17 and Second Division, Pepsi Under 19 and Intermediate, Metro Females and Gizmos and Gadgets Under 21 and First Division.