RHTY&SC Teams to publish Climate Change, Green Economy Booklet – Scotia Bank assists

The eight cricket teams of the Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club, M.S as part of their personal development programme would be publishing a 40-page youth information booklet on Climate Change and Guyana’s Green

Economy. The booklet is a special project that would go together with the Club’s Patron Cup 20/20 Cricket Tournament in honour of President David Granger 72nd Birthday Celebration.

Last Wednesday, long standing sponsor, the Bank of Nova Scotia came on board as a co-sponsor of the booklet and would provide half of the cost with the eight cricket teams providing the remainder. Club Secretary/CEO Hilbert Foster, who would be the Editor in Chief of the booklet, stated that the main objectives are to educate youths on: What is Climate Change, Its effects on human lives, What can be done to correct the situation and Efforts of Guyana to create a Green Economy.

Foster noted that the booklet would be the 31st publication of the RHTY&SC since 2000 – an achievement that is unmatched by a youth and sports organisation. President David Granger is expected to provide a message for the booklet along with other senior officials. The booklet would also provide informative messages for youths on topics of interest. These includes Facts about Guyana, Guyana’s Natural Resources, Discovery of Oil in Guyana and its impact on Guyana’s Future and the international efforts to combat the effects of Climate Change. The long serving Secretary/CEO stated that the Club’s Patron has been quite passionate about the promotion of a Green Economy in Guyana and the publication of the booklet for his 72nd birthday is a tribute to his outstanding work.

Foster expressed gratitude to the Management of Scotia Bank for their cooperation and made special mention of Marketing Executive Jennifer Cipriani for her support of Club activities.