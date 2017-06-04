Latest update June 4th, 2017 12:20 AM

Port Kaituma getting ready to host football, cricket and dominoes

Jun 04, 2017

Promoted by I Movement Promotion, Eddie and Conrad St. Romain, the residents of Port Kaituma, North West District and its environs are getting ready for what is anticipated to be an exciting time from July 29th to August 1st, next.
On those dates, footballers, cricketers and domino players will be vying for attractive cash prizes ranging from US$1000 to US$200.
Football action will feature Port Kaituma, Matthews Ridge, Mabaruma and Maruka, while cricket will see both male and female teams participating.
The organisers are promising clean entertainment for the family with all the action set to unfold at the Fitzburg Sports ground, Port Kaituma, North West District. Among the sponsors on board to date are Les General Store, C.S General Store and Boutique, Payne Guinness Bar, Johnny Philis and Craig Transportation Service.

