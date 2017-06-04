Police white night successful

… 13 vehicles seized

Ranks of the Traffic Department in ‘G’Division were engaged last Friday evening in the nationwide campaign entitled “White Night.”

The campaign commenced around 18:30hrs and lasted some six and a half hours. During the exercise roadblocks were deployed in front of the Anna Regina Police Station.

Traffic Sergeant of the Police Division, Sergeant Parks, said that the focus of the exercise is to promote traffic education. “We decided to bring the exercise on board at this time so that we can sensitize and make drivers aware of their responsibilities and road safety. (Friday) night’s exercise is intended to target persons who would be drinking and driving.

“We would also be looking for those using the road with high definition lights or white lights,” said the Sergeant. He said that there have been numerous complaints from drivers who have experienced temporary blindness as a result of white lights.

The white night initiative began early this year and has proven to be successful thus far. Sergeant Parks said that the basic concept of white night is to ensure drivers adopt a new attitude towards driving, particularly as it pertains to drinking and safe usage of the road.

“It is not a new initiative; the initiative started some time ago and has been successful in other regions. Since there has been an increase in road accidents here on the coast we believe that we should join the initiative in an effort to educate drivers out there on the importance of road safety.”

The CID was also on the scene to assist in the exercise. The CID would conduct searches on vehicles if the police suspect something unlawful is being transported.

Breathalyzer tests were also a part of the exercise. The Deputy Commander of the Division said that apart from speed and inexperience, a lack of traffic education is a contributory factor to the increase in road accidents. As such Pamphlets were distributed to each driver. This, the Commander hopes, would trigger a reduction in the amount of injuries and road fatalities.

By the end of the exercise 13 vehicles were impounded for violating road usage, white lights, ornaments and window and head light tints.

Amid the violators was an active Police Officer. The Deputy Commander said that the Police Officer would be prosecuted like any other lawbreaker.

“If found breaking the law, that’s it! You can’t be a lawbreaker and uphold the law at the same time. The Police Officer is subjected to all laws, and he would also be persecuted for breaking the law.”