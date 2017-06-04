Man confesses to killing elderly Springlands resident for his pension

A 30-year-old man has reportedly admitted to killing an 88-year-old man for his pension.

Fitzherbert Grimes, of Hazel Street, Springlands, Corriverton, Berbice, succumbed in a hospital after he was stomped and choked by the suspect, who has been identified as Lincoln Odel, aka ‘Shadow’ of the said village.

Reports reaching this publication revealed that Odel attempted to rob Grimes of his pension, and killed him when the old man refused to hand over his money.

Dexter Parks, who takes care of the pensioner, related that he was at the home with the victim’s son and the suspect, but left for a short while to purchase an aerated beverage at the nearby shop.

“I left the same man ‘Shadow’, so when I come back, I see the man lie down on the ground and then he (Shadow) seh watch wha happen deh…watch wha happen”.

He stated that upon inquiring from ‘Shadow’ what had happened, ‘Shadow’ threw the blame on the man’s son, but a neighbour who reportedly saw what took place shouted that Odel was not being honest and that Odel had committed the act.

Parker revealed that the accused reportedly choked Grimes and stomped on him several times, rendering him unconscious and barely breathing.

“Just like that he do the man. He try to choke the man fuh he pension money and the man aint

give he the pension”.

Grimes was murdered in his one bedroom wooden house.

He lived alone with Parker visiting daily to ensure that he was doing alright.

The suspect is said to be a frequent visitor to the elderly man’s home. Grimes was heard screaming, the police were contacted and they responded. The suspect was fleeing from the scene when the police apprehended him.

He has since confessed. The pensioner was admitted at the Springlands Hospital where he succumbed.