Kyokushinkai Martial Arts Academy holds successful Championship

In light of the Anniversary Celebration of the Enmore and Wales Martial Arts Academy, GM/Soke/Dr. Abdool Nazim Yassim and The Guyana International Kyokushinkai Martial Arts Academy (GIKMAA) just concluded a

successful National open martial arts tournament at the Wales Community Development Centre on May 28, 2017. (A tournament that was to be held at the Enmore Community Centre)

There were four schools with 27 Karatekas that competed at this tournament; SVN Dojo; Best of the Best Martial Arts School, the Guyana Mixed Martial Arts Karate Association and The Guyana International Kyokushinkai Martial Arts Academy.

The Guyana Int’l Kyokushinkai Martial Arts Academy (team Kyokushin Guyana with 9 Students, Wales 5, Enmore 2 & new comer Tuschen 2, won 16 medals…..13 Gold, and 3 Silvers.

The Outstanding students were;

In the Coloured belt division:

Christian Freeman (Wales) = 2 gold Traditional Kata &Kumite/Sparring (10 – 12 yrs. Division)

Samuel Fraser (Wales) = gold Traditional Kata & silver in Kumite/Sparring (13 – 15 yrs. Division)

Joshua Bascombe (Wales) gold in Kumite/Sparring (13 – 15 yrs. Division)

Ahkeem Grimmond (Tuschen) silver in Kumite/Sparring (16 – 19 yrs. Division)

Parashuram Persaud (Enmore) gold in Traditional Kata &Kumite/Sparring (16 – 19 yrs. Division)

In the Black belt Division:

Maranda Bennett (Wales) gold Open Kumite/Sparring (20 – 24 yrs. Division)

Parsuram Arjune (Wales) gold in Traditional Kata (20 – 24 yrs. Division)

TadiousEdun (Tuschen) gold in Traditional Weapon Kata (20 – 24 yrs. Division)

2nd Instructor Kelvin Walcott from the Enmore Branch of the GIKMAA was the star of the team With 3 gold & 1silver in the Traditional Kata, Weapon, Kumite/Sparring & Open Kumite (25 yrs. & Over Division).

The GIKMAA is expressing gratitude to Paul’s Auto Sales of New Road Vreed-en-Hoop and Grandmaster Abdool Nazim Yassim for Sponsorship of this tournament.

Special thanks also to the Judges and Referees of the Guyana All-Styles Martial Arts Federation along with the parents and supporters who helped to make the tournament a successful one.

Grandmaster/Dr. Yassim said that he is also thankful to Guyana Sugar Corporation Incorporated WALES ESTATE, for the use of the Wales Community Development Centre for the tournament.

Shihan Nazim Yassim and his team will now turn their attention to their annual Martial Arts Trainings Camp in July then to the Suriname International tournament in August then to do battle at home in September this year.