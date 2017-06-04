Hand-in-Hand Inter-County U-19 cricket …Three-Day format starts today at Everest & Police

By Sean Devers

Centuries from Alex Algoo, Raymond Perez and Baskar Yadram highlighted the GCB’s Hand-in-Hand 50 tournament in which Demerara successfully defended their title and from today the action shifts to three-day format.

Essequibo face-off with Demerara at Everest, while Berbice take on the National U-17s at the Police ground with both matches scheduled to commence at 10:00hrs.

At Everest, Demerara will depend on their First-Class player, 17-old Yadram, Perez, Renaldo Ali Mohammed, Joshua Persaud, Ramnarine Chetura and Gevon Boodwah with the bat and Yadram, Mohammed, Chetura and off-spinners Sagar Heteramani, Richie Looknauth and talented Dwayne Dick who did not play in the one-day competition.

Both Yadram and Persaud have been selected for the West Indies U-19 tour of South Africa and Zimbabwe, and Demerara have the strongest batting on paper, especially if Dick is brought into the side and given a chance to impress the U-17 selectors with his quality off-spin and aggressive middle order batting.

Essequibo, who have talent but lack consistency and the habit of winning and will need their openers, Sachin Persaud and Mark Ramsammy to give them a solid foundation for their three best batsmen (Navindra Persaud, Stephon Campbell and Kurt Lovell) to build on.

The powerfully built Joshua Jones is a multi-talented athlete and bowls with lively pace and is capable of hitting the ball a long way. He should get support from National U-15 all-rounder Sheldon Charles, Skipper Mark Williams and Persaud, while Quinton Sampson and Chanderpaul Mohabir should do the bulk of the spinning.

At Eve Leary, Berbice, not as strong as in previous years, clash with the National U-17s who will look for runs from the pugnacious Algoo, 14-year-old left-hander Sachin Singh who has not been in the best of form despite his half-century in the 50-over format and Kevlon Anderson, one of the most complete teenage batsmen in Guyana.

Alphius Bookie, ‘Keeper Kevin Christian, Junior Sinclair, the experienced Ashmead Nedd, who has been a bit short of runs although he continues to bowl well are all capable of decent scores. Gevon Shultz should lead the pace attack for the U-17s and will need support from Reyaz Khan, while Nedd and Kelvin Umroa should do the bulk of the spinning.

Berbice will hope that Kevin Sinclair again produce at the top of the order and gets support from Veramootoo Senwarnue, Adrian Sukwah, Javid Karim, Sasenarine Sukhoo and Steve Deonarine with the bat and Sylus Tyndell, Karam Arjpaul and Deon and Kevin Sinclair to get wickets.