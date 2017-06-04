Guyana suddenly get friends and nuff family

People still waiting fuh de rain that dem forecasters promise. De rain should have flood de whole country by now. People run to buy candle and kero. Now dem got more candle than dem need and some people trying to sell back de kero.

Soulja Bai did even call in Ramsarup from CDC fuh ask him if he got stocks fuh any disaster. Of course dem boys know that is nuff things name CDC. Commonwealth Development Corporation; Centre for Diseases Control is just two. In Guyana it stand for Civil Defence Commission.

Well de Guyana CDC collect nuff stocks to prepare fuh de rain. Now de bond full and since de water gone down in de bush dem don’t have any excuse to share out de food. Soulja Bai telling de man to open a shop.

Anyhow, some people start saying that de next time anybody tell dem that de rain gun fall hard dem gun plan an backyard party because that gun be de driest day. Another thing that got dem boys cussing is how all of a sudden Guyana in demand. Since Exxon Mobil announce that it find oil Guyana getting more friends that sugar can attract flies.

Is like when a man poor and begging he don’t have friends or family but as soon as he win de lotto he and de whole country is friend. And he got more family that de Queen.

Dem boys sit down and hear how some people coming from Trinidad to refine de oil that Guyana got. When Guyana didn’t have oil Trinidad didn’t even want to help out de country. Dem was de days when de slogan was ‘Oil don’t spoil’.

Now de people wid de oil that don’t spoil looking fuh see who can help dem out. People leffing dem rich country to come to poor ass Guyana looking fuh a better life. And dem got oil. Is funny how things does change people.

Talk half and watch how people does get friends and family