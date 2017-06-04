GTT announces faster internet speeds for business customers

The Guyana Telephone and Telegraph Company (GTT) has announced that it is increasing broadband Internet access speeds to its business customers for the same price paid today.

In some cases, customers will enjoy up to 3X their actual speeds, GTT said.

“The increase in speeds is subject to a customer by customer analysis, where physical plant upgrades may be required.”

GTT said it continues to make substantial investments in its subsea cable network, the core Internet network in Guyana, along with improvements in its access network to businesses and residents.

“The present upgrade for business customers is another benefit from these investments.

In addition to providing the highest quality and most affordable broadband service in Guyana, GTT provides the best mobile plans and devices for businesses.”

GTT has announced major upgrades underway to its systems to roll out faster internet.

The company, in collaboration with Suriname, had landed a fibre optic cable a few years ago, and since then has upped its speed.

Also, along with its competitor, Digicel (Guyana), the Fourth Generation (4G) network has been launched, allowing persons to video and voice chat, and stream videos on YouTube.

However, both companies are facing complaints of the internet being unstable.