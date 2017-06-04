ECB Busta Cricket Festival is back on the calendar

Latest update June 4th, 2017 12:20 AM
President of the Essequibo Cricket Board (ECB) Faizul Bacchus was all praises for Robert Selman, General Manager of the Guyana Beverage Company Inc., who has made a welcome return to the helm of the company after one
year’s absence.
With Selman’s return in February this year came the return of the Busta Cricket Festivals that are played in Berbice, East Coast Demerara and Essequibo.
The ECB boss stated that it was a pleasure to be back at the Guyana Beverage Company Inc., which has been very supportive of the development of the game in the Cinderella Company for many years.
”Last year we weren’t here and it was a bit disappointing, but this year we must say thanks to Mr. Selman for coming back to Guyana and because of his commitment we are able to garner back our sponsorship.”
Bacchus reminded that Busta has been sponsoring Essequibo cricket since 2004 and conveyed the gratitude of his board and clubs as well as fans to Selman and company including the parent company, S. M Jaleel & Co. based in Trinidad and Tobago.
With regards to the competition proper, Bacchus said they are aiming for the usual dates in August / September.
Also attending the launch on Wednesday last were the Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club, Enterprise Busta Sports club of East Coast Demerara and S.M Jaleel’s Caribbean Brand Manager, Andre Noel of Trinidad and Tobago.
Both Selman and Noel have committed their companies to maintain and further investing in the development of Guyana’s young cricketers. (F. Wilson)
