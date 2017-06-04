Delroy Tyrrell on TT CCCAN Swim Team

Trinidad based Guyana born Delroy Tyrrell continues to make big splashes in swimming in Trinidad and Tobago. The Guyana born swimmer was selected to represent Trinidad at the up-coming CCCAN (Central American and Caribbean Amateur Swimming Federation) championships scheduled to take place at the Aquatic Centre in Trinidad from June 22- July 3.

Delroy competed in the recently held National Open Long Course championships at the Aquatic Centre, from May 25-28 and lowered his times in one of his better strokes, 100 Backstroke, from 107.74 to 106.04. He will also compete in the 1500m freestyle, his best time being 18:11.04 seconds and the 200 backstroke with a time of 2:26.13 seconds.

The Tidal Wave Aquatics swimmer represented Trinidad at four Goodwill Swimming Champions and the recently concluded Carifta Swimming championship which was held in Barbados in April this year.

Delroy, coached by veteran coach and founder of Tidal Wave Aquatics, Hazel Haynes, will don the red, white, and black colours to do battle for Trinidad and Tobago in the boys 13-14 age group. Delroy is a third form student of Trinity College East and resides with his parents, Drs. Fitzroy and Jianna Tyrrell and his brother, Dominic Tyrrell.