CARICOM Day ‘CUFF OUT’ Boxing Tourney to unfold at Vergenoegen Rice mill Tarmac

Latest update June 4th, 2017 12:20 AM
Boxing fans and fanatics on the West Demerara and other areas are getting ready to be part of the historic CARICOM Weekend boxing explosion on the West Coast of Demerara to be hosted by Slingerz Entertainment and the Vergenoegen Boxing Gym.
Sunday July 2nd is the date for what is being headlined, ‘CUFF OUT’ an amateur tournament that will feature boxers from the bauxite mining town of Linden, West Coast Demerara, Berbice, Wakenaam and the City.
All the fistic action will unfold at the Vergenoegen Rice mill Tarmac where a total of 18 bouts are carded.
Head of the Vergenoegen Boxing Gym Clifton Moore, one of Guyana’s Senior Boxing Coaches, has disclosed that this tournament will bring wonders to the West Side, more so, the village of Vergenoegen since it will be the first time that boxing will be coming to the West Side and will feature pugilists form all across the Cooperative Republic.
The Guyana Boxing Association (GBA) has already given its blessings for the tournament and has been very supportive as it has given approval for its officials, referees, judges, rings and doctors to lend support.
With the aim of developing a positive and productive mindset among the young and talented boxers in Guyana, Slingerz Entertainment Group will be assisting with the marketing of the event and will also be providing clean entertainment on fight night.
Guyana’s young pugilists are all expected to be out showcasing their skills including Akile Mounter, Christopher Moore and Shaquel Wright among others.
Jun 04, 2017Last Sunday at the Guyana International kyokushinkai Martial Arts Academy Junior National Championships at the Wales Community Development Centre, led by their Instructor, Master Cheteram Mortley,...
Jun 04, 2017
Jun 04, 2017
Jun 04, 2017
Jun 04, 2017
Jun 04, 2017
Jun 04, 2017
This week, the Office of the President issued a press release on an event at Cara Lodge. It was the launching of the... more
One of the Caribbean countries that has been very kind to Guyanese who are seeking greener pastures has been the Bahamas.... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Contrary to all who dismissed it as impossible, the 14 independent member states of the Caribbean Sir... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491.
Email: [email protected] / [email protected]