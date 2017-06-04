CARICOM Day ‘CUFF OUT’ Boxing Tourney to unfold at Vergenoegen Rice mill Tarmac

Boxing fans and fanatics on the West Demerara and other areas are getting ready to be part of the historic CARICOM Weekend boxing explosion on the West Coast of Demerara to be hosted by Slingerz Entertainment and the Vergenoegen Boxing Gym.

Sunday July 2nd is the date for what is being headlined, ‘CUFF OUT’ an amateur tournament that will feature boxers from the bauxite mining town of Linden, West Coast Demerara, Berbice, Wakenaam and the City.

All the fistic action will unfold at the Vergenoegen Rice mill Tarmac where a total of 18 bouts are carded.

Head of the Vergenoegen Boxing Gym Clifton Moore, one of Guyana’s Senior Boxing Coaches, has disclosed that this tournament will bring wonders to the West Side, more so, the village of Vergenoegen since it will be the first time that boxing will be coming to the West Side and will feature pugilists form all across the Cooperative Republic.

The Guyana Boxing Association (GBA) has already given its blessings for the tournament and has been very supportive as it has given approval for its officials, referees, judges, rings and doctors to lend support.

With the aim of developing a positive and productive mindset among the young and talented boxers in Guyana, Slingerz Entertainment Group will be assisting with the marketing of the event and will also be providing clean entertainment on fight night.

Guyana’s young pugilists are all expected to be out showcasing their skills including Akile Mounter, Christopher Moore and Shaquel Wright among others.