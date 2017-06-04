Caesar sprints to 100m gold at South American Junior Championships

Bright also strikes gold

Guyana’s Compton Caesar and Chantoba Bright struck gold yesterday to excite a decent start for Guyana on day one of the South American Junior Championships at the National Track and Field Centre, Leonora.

CARIFTA Games gold medalist, Caesar added another international 100m gold to his collection with an upset with 10.37 seconds against Derick De Souza Silva (10.45s) of Brazil who was relegated to second. Argentina’s Daniel Londero was third in 10.70 seconds.

Linden’s Caesar ran a personal best time after staving off the fast finishing Brazilian, who had the fastest qualifying time and a season’s best of 10.26 seconds.

Bright, who is a multiple CARIFTA Games medalist, continued her ascendancy on the international circuit with a distance of 6.30m. Bright like Caesar is a native of Linden and completed the performance with her best effort. Ruth Sanmogan (5.59m) placed third, while Victoria Alves (6.18m) was second.

Guyana had two athletes on the podium in the women’s 100m and the men’s 800m. Onasha Rogers (11.71s) won a silver medal, while Kenisha Phillips copped bronze (11.78s) in the race. Brazil’s Lorraine Martins (11.56s) was the winner.

Samuel Lynch and Anfernee Headecker finished second and third respectively in the 800m event, which Brazil’s Jefferson Alb Dos Santos won.

In the morning session, Headecker (4:02.81s) earned Guyana’s first medal of the meet with a bronze in the 1500m final.

Avon Samuels (55.45s) ran across the line in second behind Brazil’s Tiffani Marinho (54.25s) in the women’s 400m final. Daniel Williams (48.24s) was also second in the quarter-mile event behind Suriname’s Miguel Shepper (47.90s).

CARIFTA Games double medalist, Claudrice McKoy (4:39.96) added to Guyana’s medal

tally in the 1500m race with a bronze performance. Brazil’s Pietra Da Silva (4:31.82s) and Colombia’s Jarly Marin Zipa (4:33.83s) were second and third.

After Day One, Brazil has a total of 19 medals, 10 gold, eight silver and a bronze. Guyana has 16 medals in total.

Other results of the day included:

(Men’s Hammer) 1st Alencar Perreira (Brazil), 2nd Roberto Montile (Chile),

(Women’s Shot Put) 1st Ailen Armanda (Argentina), 2nd Ana Da Silva (Brazil), Jelyza Pengel (Suriname)

(Women’s 10k Race Walk) 1st Maria Montoya (Colombia), 2nd Evelyn Inga (Peru), Brenda Fernandes (Peru)

(Women’s 3000m) 1st Micaela Levaggi (Argentina), 2nd Sheyla Eulogio (Peru), 3rd Lisa Meneses (Peru)

(Men’s 110m Hurdles) 1st Maribel Caicedo, 2nd Victoria Alves (Brazil), 3rd Maria Sanchez (Argentina)

The second and final day which starts at this morning at 06:30hrs with the 10k walk race (men), will be highlighted by the relay events and the 200m races.