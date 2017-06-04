All set for GAPF fundraising BBQ & Deadlift Competition today

Latest update June 4th, 2017 12:20 AM
David Persaud Investment Ltd., and Trophy Stall contribute
By Franklin Wilson
All systems are in place for what is expected to be an entertaining and exciting day today
when the Guyana Amateur Powerlifting Federation (GAPF) hosts its fundraising bar-b-que and Open Deadlift competition at the Saint Stanislaus College Auditorium from 1:00pm.
Geared at raising funds to assist with sending its 21-member team to next month’s (July 3-8) annual NAPF/Caribbean and NAPF/FESUPO Powerlifting Championships in Orlando Florida, fans and athletes are encouraged to come out in their numbers to support a worthy cause.
Joining the list of sponsors in support are David Persaud Investment Ltd., which made a donation directly to the Orlando trip and Trophy Stall of Bourda which has provided the winning trophy for today’s Open Deadlift competition.
With chicken donated by Bounty Farm Ltd. today’s bar-b-que will be on sale for $1000, while Ansa McAl under their Stag brand will be providing liquid refreshments for the spectators and competitors alike. Fitness Express is another sponsor on board.
In handing over his company’s contribution to the GAPF for the NAPF/Caribbean and NAPF/FESUPO Powerlifting Championships in Orlando, Persaud said he was very pleased to make a contribution as he recognized the consistent quality performances of the athletes over the years.
He noted that he is confident that Guyana’s strongmen and women will represent the nation well next month.
Over at Trophy Stall, the ever supporting Owner, Ramesh Sunich contributed the trophy that would be presented to the winner of today’s deadlift competition at Saint Stanislaus College Auditorium.
GAPF Treasurer Colin Austin collected the trophy from the Trophy Stall’s Brian Sealey. Trophy Stall is a household name in Guyana and among all the sports disciplines in the nation as they have been supportive of all over the years.
Attractive cash prizes would be presented to the top three competitors which would be decided based on the Wilks formula for male and female competitors. What is the Wilks Formula? – The Wilks Coefficient or Wilks Formula is a coefficient that can be used to measure the strength of a powerlifter against other powerlifters despite the different weights of the lifters.
Competitors would be required to pay and entrance fee of $2,500 while patrons would be asked to pay a minimal $500 as an entrance fee towards the federation’s fund raising drive. Only persons without tickets would be required to pay this fee.
Competition is opened to all GAPF athletes as well as members of the public.
